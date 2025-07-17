Victoria University launches Bugembe’s 20-Year music legacy concert

Victoria University on Wednesday launched celebrations to mark 20 years of Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s music ministry, turning a student orientation event into a powerful platform of testimony, resilience, and vision for the future.

The university officially flagged off the upcoming August 8, 2025, concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, in a moment that merged inspiration with academic orientation for over 1,000 freshers admitted for the July–August intake.

Speaking at the launch, Pastor Bugembe recounted his personal journey from the streets of Kampala to the pulpit and stage, sharing how his faith and the kindness of strangers changed his life after he was orphaned as a child.

“I lost my parents at a very young age and ended up on the streets,” Bugembe shared.

He added, “One day, someone took me to church. I received a mattress and clothes from church offerings. That simple act gave me hope. That was the start of my journey.”

Bugembe, now a household name in gospel music and the lead pastor at The Worship House in Nansana, expressed deep appreciation to Victoria University and MTN Uganda for being the first to officially sponsor his landmark concert.

“This is the first university ever to sponsor one of my concerts—and not just any university, but one that is truly transforming lives,” he said. “Prof. Muganga has taken in five children from my orphanage on full scholarships. I pay nothing. That’s what it means to walk in God’s love.”

The event was also a stage for Prof. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, to deliver a resounding call for innovation, purpose, and real-world experience.

“You’re not here just to cram notes and pass exams,” Muganga told students. “You only spend about 15 hours a week in class—use the rest of your time to build, solve problems, and create value.”

He highlighted the university’s commitment to technology and practical skills, pointing out that all students receive laptops and are encouraged to fully embrace digital learning tools. “This is a digital-first university. Our graduates will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he emphasized.

Muganga also urged students to engage with the university’s Career and Employability Office (CEO), calling it the bridge between academic life and the job market.

“The CEO team will help you become job creators, not job seekers. Learn how to turn your knowledge into income,” he added.

The afternoon also included a brief impromptu performance by Bugembe, who led students in a joyful worship session, with a few lucky attendees earning free concert tickets for singing along.

Bugembe didn’t just reflect on his past; he offered spiritual guidance for the future, quoting Psalm 23 and reminding students of the power of faith in uncertain times.

“You can’t live without a shepherd. A life guided by God is protected and purposeful,” he said. “Even a cow that’s been kicked into a ditch can rise if someone helps it. So can you, if you walk with God.”

Bugembe also called on churches to formalize their operations to protect believers from fraud.

“Appoint senior, knowledgeable leaders and form advisory committees to guide decisions,” he advised. “There must be accountability in faith.”

The “20 Years of Pastor Bugembe” concert now officially backed by Victoria University and MTN Uganda promises an evening of worship, reflection and celebration. Early bird tickets are available via the MTN MoMo app at UGX 120,000, and VIP tables go for UGX 3 million.

With its latest engagement, Victoria University has cemented its reputation as a forward-thinking, values-driven institution. It stands not only as a center for academic excellence but also as a beacon for social responsibility and spiritual grounding.

As Prof. Muganga put it: “We’re here to nurture leaders who are spiritually grounded, practically skilled, and future-ready.”

And as the countdown to August 8 begins, Bugembe’s journey reminds Uganda’s youth that with faith, resilience, and the right support, no background is too broken for a comeback.