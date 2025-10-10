What’s next for former Bush War fighter Col. Mande as he returns?

Former bush war fighter Colonel Samson Mande has officially returned to Uganda after 25 years in exile following a reconciliation with the government he helped bring to power in 1986.

Mande was welcomed back by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during Uganda’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, in a moment that symbolizes forgiveness, unity, and the enduring strength of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) policy of reconciliation.

President Museveni in his address saluted peace loving Ugandans and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for maintaining stability across the country, saying that all progress being realized today stems from peace and national cohesion.

“I need to salute the peace loving Ugandans and the UPDF for ensuring peace in Uganda,” Museveni said.

He added, “All that is happening is, first and foremost, on account of the peace that is available. This peace is lubricated by the long standing NRM policy of reconciliation and forgiveness, on top of our firm stand against crime.”

The President praised Mande’s decision to return home, describing it as a sign of maturity and national healing.

“Even today, I am happy to welcome back into peaceful Uganda, Col. Samson Mande, who had fled into exile on account of, apparently, some internal intrigue,” Museveni said. “While in exile, he tried to engage in some rebel activities. When, however, our cadres contacted him in Sweden, he happily agreed to come back and disconnect himself from the rebellion.”

Museveni recalled Mande’s contribution to Uganda’s liberation struggle, highlighting his service as a volunteer scout for the Task Force Division of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) under Major General Silas Mayunga in 1979, and later as commander of the 15th Battalion during the Siege of Masaka in 1985.

“I remember Samson Mande in 1979 operating as a volunteer scout for the Task Force Division of the TPDF in Mbarara,” the President said. “Later, Mande did a good job as commander of the 15th Battalion in the Siege of Masaka in 1985 and in subsequent assignments. We welcome him.”

In his remarks, Col. Mande expressed deep emotion at his return and thanked the President for the warm welcome extended to him after years of estrangement.

“I’m officially back, and I’m home to stay,” Mande declared. “I believe God makes things happen at the right time, and this is the right time for me to return. I’m humbled and excited. I know many people will be excited too while others may be surprised. But as the saying goes: east or west, home is best.”

Reflecting on his time in exile, Mande shared the pain and challenges he faced while abroad.

“I was tortured mentally, faced several frivolous charges, and was denied a speedy and public trial. I didn’t flee from prosecution, I fled from persecution,” he said. “People say I fled from trial, but it wasn’t a trial; it was an escape from calamity. When you’re leaving a disaster, you don’t need to say goodbye. You don’t need permission. You just need to save yourself. That’s how I left.”

He added that despite leaving Uganda bitter, he has returned better and ready to contribute to the country’s peace and unity.

“I left bitter, but I am now better,” Mande stated. “This is a new chapter for me and for our country. I’m grateful for the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation that defines the NRM government.”

President Museveni used the occasion to reflect on Uganda’s transformation over the past six decades, crediting peace and stability for the nation’s economic progress. He revealed that Uganda’s economy is projected to grow to $66.9 billion by June 2026 using the forex exchange method, and $197.9 billion using the purchasing power parity method.

“In this financial year, the economy will grow by seven percent, and after the flow of oil, it will grow by double digits,” Museveni said. “No one will stand in our way to development.”

He noted that Uganda has advanced through five phases of growth, from recovery to diversification and now into technology, with initiatives like Kiira Motors symbolizing the next industrial revolution. The President further emphasized the need for regional cooperation.

“What we need to work on now are two issues, economic integration of East Africa to ensure a big market, and political integration of East Africa resulting in a federation of our region and the whole of Africa,” Museveni said.

As the ceremony ended, Col. Mande pledged to work closely with the government to promote national unity and reconciliation, describing his return as the beginning of a new journey.