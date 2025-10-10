Tycoon Sudhir donates beds to Katwe-Kabatooro health facility, his birthplace

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has given back to his roots with a heartfelt donation of hospital beds to Lake Katwe Children’s Hospital in Kasese District, the same facility where he was born in 1956.

The donation, delivered through the Ruparelia Foundation, marks a symbolic gesture of gratitude to the community that shaped his early beginnings and a boost to pediatric healthcare services in the region.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Foundation’s representative said Sudhir Ruparelia remains deeply connected to Kasese and is passionate about supporting health and education initiatives that transform lives.

“Sudhir often says that true success is measured by how much one gives back. He has never forgotten where he came from, and this donation to Lake Katwe Hospital reflects his enduring love for his birthplace and his commitment to improving healthcare for children,” the official said.

Similarly, healthcare workers at the hospital expressed heartfelt appreciation, describing the gesture as both emotional and timely in light of the hospital’s increasing patient load.

“It is rare to see someone of Sudhir’s stature remember his birthplace in such a meaningful way,” a senior nurse at Lake Katwe Children’s Hospital remarked.

The nurse added, “These beds will improve comfort and care for our young patients and remind us that kindness can come full circle.”

The nurse further commended the Ruparelia Foundation for its consistent commitment to health and community empowerment, noting that the donation strengthens public-private collaboration in rural healthcare improvement.

Over the years, the Ruparelia Foundation has made significant contributions to health facilities and social causes across Uganda. It has supported Mulago, Nsambya, and Mengo hospitals with medical equipment; donated relief supplies to flood victims in Kasese and Bundibugyo; and funded education programs, youth skills training, and environmental conservation initiatives.

“Our goal as the Ruparelia Foundation is to uplift lives through practical, impactful giving,” the official from the foundation remarked.

The official added, “Sudhir believes that giving back to society is not an act of charity but a duty of gratitude.”

The donation to Lake Katwe Children’s Hospital is part of the Foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare across Uganda, particularly in rural and underserved communities.