China and Tanzania are thriving on my advice — Nandala Mafabi

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Nathan Nandala Mafabi has claimed that his economic ideas have helped countries like China and Tanzania thrive while President Museveni’s government has ignored them thus leaving Uganda trapped in poverty.

“I’ve advised Museveni’s government for years on how to fight poverty, but they never listened—that’s why Uganda remains poor,” Mafabi said.

He claimed, “Countries like Tanzania and China took my advice and are thriving. Give me your vote, and I’ll fix our economy and put money in your pockets.”

Mafabi made the remarks while unveiling the FDC’s 2026–2031 Manifesto which prioritizes economic transformation through agriculture, industrialization, and job creation. He said the party’s vision focuses on restoring farmers’ dignity and reviving Uganda’s production capacity.

Under the theme “Agriculture: The Stimulus for Job Creation,” the FDC manifesto pledges to allocate 10 percent of the national budget to the agriculture sector, a commitment Mafabi says will directly address unemployment and rural poverty.

“Our farmers feed the nation but remain the poorest. We must invest where it matters most agriculture will be the backbone of our job creation agenda,” he said.

The manifesto outlines ambitious commitments, including the establishment of government-led industrial zones in every region, each focusing on region-specific crops and livestock. It also proposes farmer service centers equipped with full-time extension workers to provide modern knowledge, skills, and inputs.

Mafabi said the FDC government would introduce crop insurance and create farmer banks to increase access to credit for land acquisition, quality seeds, pesticides, and irrigation facilities.

In addition, the party plans to promote value addition by setting up agro-processing factories and reviving cooperatives to enhance productivity and collective marketing. The manifesto also supports the development of warehouses, cold storage facilities, and pack centers in partnership with the private sector.

To modernize trade, the FDC proposes the creation of Containerised Vegetable Terminals (CVT) as sales and pick-up points across the country, and operational systems to support the warehouse receipt system.

“Ugandans are hardworking but they lack leadership that values production over politics. With the FDC in power, we shall empower every farmer, every youth, and every family to live a dignified life,” Mafabi added.

He called on Ugandans to vote FDC in 2026, promising a leadership that prioritizes accountability, job creation, and equitable distribution of national wealth.

“Give me your vote, and I’ll make sure every Ugandan feels the value of their sweat,” Mafabi emphasized.