Gulu city comes to life as drivers honour Rajiv Ruparelia’s legacy in a memorial rally

Engines roared to life in Gulu as the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Rally kicked off spectacularly, blending high-gear competition with heartfelt remembrance. The two-day event, held from October 9 to 11, marks the sixth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) and stands as a powerful tribute to the late rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia.

Organised by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) in partnership with the Central Motor Club (CMC), the rally has drawn 27 top crews, including rally icons Ponsiano Lwakataka and Ronald Sebuguzi, who are battling for crucial championship points. The event began at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu, igniting excitement across northern Uganda as thousands of fans turned up to witness the action.

This year’s rally covers a total distance of 260.88 kilometers, including 132.63 kilometers of competitive stages designed to push drivers to their limits. The remaining 128.25 kilometers of liaison sections provide brief reprieves between the demanding segments.

Day One features the fast and challenging Noblakes (15.01 km) and Wobbly (27.42 km) stages, followed by the crowd-favorite Super Special Stage Rajiv Ruparelia (1.96 km), which is being run twice for fans to enjoy close racing action.

Day Two raises the stakes further with an array of competitive stages — Noblakes (15.01 km), Rajiv Ruparelia (18.05 km), Pink Panther (13.26 km), and David Ocaya & KCB Bank (12.12 km) — culminating in the final Rajiv Ruparelia Power Stage (18.05 km), which offers bonus championship points for the fastest crews.

Beyond the roar of engines, the rally carries deep emotional weight. It celebrates the life and legacy of Rajiv Ruparelia, whose passion, leadership, and generosity left an indelible mark on Uganda’s motorsport and youth empowerment landscape.

“Rajiv was a great mind, a brother, and a father figure who gave more than he ever received,” said his close friend Gideon Kirumira, CEO of Trigger Enterprises, at the launch of the rally.

He added, “He inspired so many young drivers to believe in themselves and to chase excellence with discipline and heart.”

Rajiv’s influence went far beyond the track. His entry into rallying brought fresh energy and professionalism to the sport, reviving national interest and drawing sponsorships that helped elevate the Uganda National Rally Championship. Even after stepping away from active competition, he continued mentoring upcoming drivers and promoting safety, discipline, and innovation in motorsport.

True to his philanthropic spirit, the rally organizers have announced a corporate social responsibility initiative in his honor, drilling a borehole and planting trees in the Gulu region. This community project mirrors Rajiv’s lifelong commitment to giving back and improving lives beyond the world of business and sport.

As drivers navigate Gulu’s challenging terrain, the event also carries major championship implications. Ronald Sebuguzi and co-driver Anthony Mugambwa lead the NRC standings with 241 points, closely followed by Ponsiano Lwakataka on 235 and Musa Ssegaabwe with 207.5 points. The outcome in Gulu could reshape the leaderboard as the season nears its climax.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the only son of businessman Sudhir Ruparelia passed away tragically in May 2025 after a road accident in Kampala. His death sent shockwaves through Uganda’s business and sporting circles, as he was widely admired for his energy, humility and determination to promote motorsport as a tool for youth engagement and national unity.

Through initiatives like the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team and his tireless support for the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), Rajiv helped transform rallying into a more structured, inclusive, and competitive sport. His legacy continues to inspire a new generation of drivers, ensuring that his dream of seeing Ugandan motorsport thrive remains alive.

As the dust settles in Gulu, one message echoes louder than the engines: Rajiv Ruparelia may be gone, but his spirit still drives Uganda forward.