Police mounts a manhunt for land broker Muhammad Kamoga over forgery and fraud

Police in Kampala have launched a manhunt for city businessman and land broker Muhammad Kamoga, who is wanted for multiple counts of forgery, uttering false documents, and obtaining registration by false pretence.

In a statement issued on Friday, police said the 40-year-old suspect is facing 14 charges before the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Entebbe under Criminal Case No. ENT-00-CR-CO-0836-2023.

“The suspect is facing 14 counts before the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Entebbe under Criminal Case No. ENT-00-CR-CO-0836-2023, which include nine counts of forgery, three counts of uttering false documents, and two counts of obtaining registration by false pretence, all contrary to the Penal Code Act, Cap 128,” police said in the statement.

Investigations indicate that between February and May 2021, while at the Wakiso Lands Office in Busiro, Kamoga allegedly forged transfer forms and a practicing certificate for advocates, which he later used to fraudulently obtain registration of land in Busiro Block 435, among other plots.

The police said the ongoing manhunt follows an arrest warrant issued by Entebbe Senior Grade One Magistrate, Edgar Tibayeita Tusiime, on October 6, directing that Kamoga be arrested on sight and produced before court to answer to the charges.

“The Police are therefore appealing to the suspect, Mr. Kamoga Muhamad, to report to the nearest police station or appear before the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Entebbe immediately to avoid further inconvenience.”

Members of the public who may have information on his whereabouts have also been urged to share it with police confidentially.

“The Uganda Police Force remains committed to ensuring that all persons involved in acts of forgery, fraud, and land-related crime are brought to justice.”

The development comes amid several complaints from individuals who accuse Kamoga of defrauding them in land transactions through his company, Kamoga Property Consultants.

Meanwhile, the Entebbe court has extended the arrest warrant after Kamoga again failed to appear for trial. The court ordered law enforcement to execute the arrest and ensure his appearance before the magistrate.

“To Any Police Officer, whereas Kamoga Muhammad of Bugabo – Garuga, Katabi Town Council stands charged with the offences of forgery (9 counts) under Sections 319 & 324, uttering a false document (3 counts) under Section 328, and obtaining registration by false pretence (2 counts) under Section 292 of the Penal Code Act Cap 128,” reads the warrant.

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said Kamoga Muhammad and produce him before me as soon as possible. Herein fail not,” Magistrate Tusiime ordered on October 6, 2025.

The magistrate also summoned Katabi Town Council Mayor, Ronald Kalema, and another surety; the area LC Chairperson to produce Kamoga in court on October 14, 2025.

Failure to do so, the magistrate warned, will result in both sureties being remanded to Kigo Prison.

This latest order follows an earlier warrant issued by Grade One Magistrate Lilian Mazimwe on September 30, 2025, which also directed police to arrest and present Kamoga in court on October 6 a directive he once again ignored.