NUP’s one million march was intended to incite civil disobedience- Minister Muhoozi



The State Minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi has accused the National Unity Platform Principal, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of inciting civil disobedience on 30th September 2023, as he announced his return from his Political Mobilization tour in Canada and South Africa, as his supporters had planned to use his return to march from Entebbe airport to State House Entebbe in a demonstration dubbed “one million march”.

“This could not be taken lightly. In order to avert the lawlessness that could result from this, the Police with other security forces, deployed proactively to prevent the mobilization for the illegal procession and anticipated associated mischief. Some of the planners were arrested in areas of Kampala Metropolitan Policing area, and some were arraigned in courts of law and later released on bond,” Muhoozi said.

Speaking about Bobi Wine’s arrest from the plane, Muhoozi said that despite him being a former presidential candidate, this does not put him above the law and urged his friends and supporters interested in meeting him to go to his home, instead of turning the airport or streets as their meeting point.

“The airport is a very delicate & busy place, so too are the roads and streets, which are shared by other users. Preventative measures had to be taken. This country has a government and is governed by and according to the law. Anarchy cannot be permitted. Nobody is above the law, whatever our social standing,” Muhoozi said.

However, Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has been dismayed by the technical officer at Parliament charged with playing the video that had been submitted by the Opposition claiming that it had disappeared.

Mpuuga said that this speaks of sabotage to not have the video played in Parliament.

“This House is a House of record not a House of rumor mongering because I act and work meticulously, I have cross checked in the technical room, the officer in charge of the running the video has run away. The person charged with running the video has disappeared, that speaks to deliberate sabotage and we can’t accept that as MPs on this side,” Mpuuga said.

Earlier, there were attempts by NRM MPs to stop the playing of the video from the Opposition after Isaac Otimgiw (Padyere County) demanded the Opposition to table evidence of the authenticity of the video they had planned to play before Parliament.

“I am not against having the video played, but I am just wondering if the Leader of Opposition has submitted the certificate of the authenticity of the video we are about to play. Technology has really advanced. So, we need the authenticity of some of these things,” Otimgiw said.

Yorke Alion (Aringa South) wondered why a video concerning the arrest of Bobi Wine and his supporters who are not MPs is being given the same merit of having it played before Parliament as that of Zaake and Kinyamatama who are MPs.

“The two are MPs in Parliament but the matter at hand is between an MP in Parliament and a non-MP. Is it procedurally right to have a video concerning a non-MP to be played in this House,” Alion said.

Electricity disappeared shortly within Parliament premises just as the Deputy Speaker was putting the question on whether the video by the Opposition should be put to a vote. However, the generator was immediately switched on.

Deputy Speaker, Tayebwa has been forced to suspend Parliament for 10 minutes after the Staff of Parliament meant to play the video that the Opposition had submitted showing evidence of security forces brutality against NUP supporters, disappeared from the technical production room of Parliament.