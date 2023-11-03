UNCC celebrates 5th annual arts and culture festival

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC)has today kicked off its 5th Annual Arts and Culture festival 2023 celebrations under the theme “Celebrating our Cultural Diversity for Mindset Change”.

The two days event is taking place at the National Theatre from today (Friday 3rd) to Saturday 4th November 2023. Activities for this year’s festival include cultural performances, a symposium, workshops, music, dance, and drama, talk shows and media briefs. Headlining artistes include Suzan Kerunen, Annet Nandujja and the Planets, Hadiija Namale famous for New Year’s song “mukulike omwaka”, Hanny Ssensuwa, renowned gospel artiste John Marie, Eli Bulamu, Andeleya Baguma, Mitch Isabirye, among others.

Additionally, the festival will showcase exhibitions that highlight Uganda’s rich cultural heritage, as well as a Fashion Runway event that will spotlight various cultural fashion sensibilities.

The UNCC Festival serves as a cultural and artistic celebration that unites individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds and nationalities, enabling them to revel in their cultural heritage. It also offers a platform to celebrate artistic talent and project Uganda as a culturally vibrant, united, and forward-thinking nation.

The festival officially opened today with a student’s mentorship program presented by Tassles Films and an Exhibition tour. The opening acts and performances are featuring Gospel Artist John Marie and the Kulture 256 Troupe.

Subsequently, there will be an official launch of the exhibition at Nommo Gallery and film screening entitled Restitution 101 – A History of Theft all at Nommo Gallery including traditional games by Cheza, exhibitions, cultural performances, stage plays, live band performances, and DJ sessions throughout the day.

The day’s lineup of performers includes Annet Nandujja and The Planets, Andeleya Baguma, Jackaki Band, and Naakalya Nsubuga, as well as performances by Clevers Origin Primary School, the Kyambogo University Department of Performing Arts, Kulture 256 and Famous Friends, and Kitara Poet.

Saturday will commence with “Who Killed Captain Alex and ONEKA” film screening curated by Pearl wood. Following this, at 10 am, the festival symposium, hosted by Charles Batambuze of NCF, will begin with a panel of distinguished experts including Dr. Muhumuza Micheal from PAF-MUK, Geffrey Ekongot from UMA, and Barbara Atusasiire from Tassle Films.

Starting at 2pm, a festival variety showcase will take place, featuring a diverse array of performances. The lineup includes another film screening by Pearl wood, a creative dance presentation by Jacinta Nursery and Primary School, contemporary dance performances by Uncle Walter with Warom Dance Company, poetry recitation by Mitch Isabirye, a fashion runway display by Millenium Fashions, a poetry theatre performance by AFCTA KAZINI CARAVAN from Kenya, a comedy session by Cheka Cheka Junction, and a special act titled “A TALE OF WASSWA” by Daniel Setabla, featuring the talented HOT Cultural Performers.

To round out the day, there will be captivating live band sessions featuring Suzan Kerunen, Walter YT, and Mulungi Nuel.

Uganda National Cultural Centre, whose acronym is UNCC, is a semi-autonomous body under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development established on October 8, 1959 by the UNCC Act;1959 Act of Parliament (Amended 1965). UNCC was officially inaugurated on December 2, 1959. Uganda National Cultural Centre is home to the National Theatre and the National Art Gallery (Nommo Gallery). The two constituent departments are mandated with the development and promotion of the Performing, Literary and Visual Arts in Uganda. UNCC continues to be an iconic institution in Uganda in its pursuit of excellence in nurturing, developing and promoting arts and culture in the country. As the focal and implementing agency of culture and art in Uganda, UNCC has groomed and supported a number of cultural practitioners and artists through various platforms, programmes and policies in the performing, Literary and visual arts in Uganda.