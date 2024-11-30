Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director, Anthony Kituuka resigns

Equity Bank Uganda Limited has announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Kituuka, effective 28th November 2024.

Mr. Kituuka, who has been at the helm of the bank since November 2022, will serve a notice period to facilitate a smooth transition.

In a statement, the Board of Directors expressed gratitude for Kituuka’s leadership and dedication over the past decade during which he served as Executive Director from 2016 before assuming the role of Managing Director in 2022.

“We are grateful to Mr. Kituuka for his dedication and service to the brand,” said Mr. Mark Okello, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He added, “He has played a pivotal role in steering the bank’s growth and maintaining its position as a leading financial institution in Uganda.”

During Mr. Kituuka’s tenure, Equity Bank Uganda has significantly expanded its customer base to over 2.2 million, with customer deposits nearing UGX 3 trillion and a balance sheet of approximately UGX 3.5 trillion. The bank also boasts a loan book close to UGX 1.7 trillion, positioning itself as one of the country’s top five banks.

“I am proud to have been part of a team that has consistently focused on delivering innovative financial solutions to our clients,” said Mr. Kituuka.

He added, “Our efforts have resulted in Equity Bank becoming a trusted and respected brand in Uganda and across the region.”

Equity Bank Uganda is a fully-owned subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, a Pan-African financial services conglomerate listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the Nairobi Securities Exchange and Uganda Securities Exchange. The Group operates in several countries across East and Central Africa, including DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Under Kituuka’s leadership, the bank has enhanced its digital banking services, providing customers with seamless financial solutions. Equity Bank Uganda manages over 9000 Equi-duuka agents and operates 50 branches across the country, further solidifying its reputation as a top-tier financial institution.

“Our mission has always been to enhance financial inclusion and empower communities through innovative banking solutions,” added Kituuka.

He added, “I am confident that Equity Bank Uganda will continue to thrive and lead the industry in innovation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.”

As Equity Bank Uganda prepares for this leadership transition, the Board has reassured customers and stakeholders of continued stability and service excellence.

“Mr. Kituuka has laid a strong foundation for future growth,” said Okello. “The Board will soon announce a successor to build on this legacy and drive the bank towards achieving its strategic vision.”

Equity Bank Uganda remains committed to supporting its customers, employees, and communities as it embarks on a new chapter of leadership and growth.

“I leave the bank in capable hands and look forward to exploring new opportunities in the financial sector,” said Kituuka.