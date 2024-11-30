Uganda’s local manufacturers shine at East Africa Brand Quality Awards

Uganda’s manufacturing and education sectors have achieved a significant milestone as local brands emerged victorious at the prestigious fourth edition of East Africa Brand Quality Awards (EABQA), held at the Golf Course Hotel.



The annual awards celebrate sustainability, excellence, innovation and quality across the East African region, with this year’s event drawing industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.



The award ceremony was under the theme “Sustainabilty: Improving our Products, People and Planet.”



Uganda Baati, a household name in the steel manufacturing industry, clinched the award for Best Roofing Solutions, reaffirming its position as the region’s leading provider of top-quality roofing products.



The accolade, received by the company’s Brand Manager, Vivienne Lynn Mirembe, highlights Uganda Baati’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative roofing solutions that meet the diverse needs of East Africans.



“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. It’s a testament to our relentless dedication to providing the best roofing solutions in East Africa,” said Mirembe during the award ceremony.



She added, “This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our clients and industry stakeholders. We look forward to many more years of excellence and innovation.”



The company’s vibrant team celebrated the win, sharing the moment of pride with other industry giants and stakeholders who gathered to honor the region’s best brands.



Another Ugandan institution that stole the spotlight was the International University of East Africa (IUEA), which was crowned Platinum Winner of the Quality Excellence Award for the Best Innovative University in East Africa.



The award recognizes IUEA’s groundbreaking approach to higher education, blending cutting-edge technology with an emphasis on quality and innovation. The university’s leadership, faculty, and students have been at the forefront of driving academic excellence, fostering a learning environment that prepares students for the dynamic demands of the modern world.



“This award is a reflection of our collective efforts to push the boundaries of higher education in East Africa,” said a spokesperson from IUEA.



“Our team’s passion, innovation, and commitment to quality have continuously positioned us as a leader in the education sector. We are thrilled to be recognized on such a grand platform.”



The East Africa Brand Quality Awards is a premier initiative designed to recognize and promote businesses, companies, and individuals that exemplify outstanding achievements in quality and innovation across various industries.



Bakaima Real Estate Agents, dealers in land selling were the Gold Winners for best Real Estate Company of the year as the company celebrates 10 years for excellent service.



Aunt Porridge won the Quality Excellence Award for Most Preferred Nutritious Kids Food Manufactured in East Africa.



Prudence Kasibante, the CEO of Bella wine urged fellow manufacturers to build their brands to the best quality so that they can compete not only in Uganda but also in the whole of Africa and abroad.



Kasibante, reflected on her Bella wine which has thrived worldwide and won many accolades as the best wine. She also urged the media to market Ugandan locally manufactured products since they cover a wide range of audience.



“Focus on making the brands grow higher. It is consistency that makes the brands thrive. And let’s also avoid hatred while carrying out our businesses,” she said.



The organizers of the awards came up with the “Investors Hub”, a platform that works towards global prosperity by supporting and connecting Manufacturers and SMEs in developing countries to international markets and funding with investors.



The Investors Hub is a free entry platform only if the manufacturer meets the qualifies for the quality standards as certified by the Uganda national Bureau of Standards (UNBS).



Many other brands were awarded different accolades depending on their fields of best performance.



The future looks bright for Uganda’s manufacturing sector with these wins underscoring the country’s growing influence in the East African market.