Premier League 2025/26 fixtures released as Liverpool start on Friday night before Man Utd vs Arsenal

The 2025/26 Premier League season is now less than two months away, with all 20 top-flight sides set to discover when they will be taking each other on over the course of the campaign

Liverpool head into the campaign as defending champions, having stormed to the title in their first year under Arne Slot and will kick-off the season against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds are not resting on their laurels and have launched a major recruitment drive, with Jeremie Frimpong already having arrived, while Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are set to follow.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal finished as runners-up for a third successive year last term and the Spaniard knows it’s title or bust this season – they begin with a heavyweight clash against Manchester United. Manchester City will be looking to get back on top, while the Red Devils, after last season’s debacle, will be hoping to climb the table, likewise Tottenham.

At the other end of the table, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are all set to be battling to earn survival in their first year back in the big time. It could be difficult for the trio, who earned promotion from the Championship. The Whites take on Everton on the first Monday night clash of the season.

There will once again be no Christmas Eve fixtures played this year. While the festive schedule will still be in full swing there will be slightly more respite for Premier League stars over Christmas and New Year.

No two rounds will take place within 60 hours of each other with the final dates and times on today’s list likely to change nearer the time.

Mohamed Salah could miss seven key games in Liverpool’s Premier League 2025-26 season – including a huge date with title rivals Arsenal.

Salah enjoyed a stunning campaign last year as the Reds stormed to the Premier League title.

But he will head off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in December – and could miss a sizeable chuck of the season if they do well in the tournament.

There are plenty of big games on the opening weekend, but what about during the run-in?

One game that immediately stands out is Manchester United’s home game with Liverpool on 2 May.

Could that have major title implications for one team – or maybe even both?

The newly promoted Clarets have a horrendous looking start to the season and will face Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their first seven fixtures.