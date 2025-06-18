ULS President Ssemakadde rejects appointment to law reform committee, accuses judiciary of tyranny & misconduct

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) President, Isaac Ssemakadde has rejected his appointment to the Judiciary’s Law Reform Committee, describing the offer as “seemingly beneficial” but ultimately compromised by the Judiciary’s current crisis of credibility, integrity and independence.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, Ssemakadde declined the appointment citing five detailed reasons, including judicial intolerance to criticism, unresolved misconduct by senior judges and the weaponization of contempt laws.

“I acknowledge receipt of the Instrument of Appointment dated May 19, 2025, wherein you appointed me as a Member of the Law Reform Committee. I refuse the appointment for the following reasons,” the letter reads.

Ssemakadde argued that a credible Law Reform Committee must be grounded in principles of accountability and transparency, yet the current judicial leadership had fallen short on both counts. He referenced Uganda’s legal tradition of respecting public criticism of courts as exemplified by past Constitutional Court rulings.

“The Judiciary’s transformative power of interpretation and application of the Constitution should foster an environment where all criticism of the courts and judicial officers, like other public bodies and public officials, is freely expressed and dispassionately considered,” Ssemakadde wrote.

He further accused the Chief Justice of ignoring an earlier letter from the ULS’s Rule of Law Committee, dated January 16, 2025, which had raised concerns about ongoing attacks on the Bar and suggested dialogue to salvage relations. The response Ssemakadde noted was a television appearance where the Chief Justice asked lawyers to “return home” without addressing the underlying issues.

“Had you been serious about declaring the Bar welcome in ‘your home,’ you should have spoken out in condemnation of such attacks, not remained silent or joined the mob,” he charged.

Ssemakadde reserved his strongest criticism for the ongoing contempt of court charges against him, resulting from a February 14, 2025 committal order by Justice Musa Ssekaana over a social media post.

“I am compelled to reject this appointment, though seemingly beneficial, due to your provocation of Judge Ssekaana’s egregious judicial misconduct, which now hinders my participation in the Law Reform Committee,” he declared.

Describing the committal order as “manifestly void,” Ssemakadde said it has left him in “indefinite exile” and called for its immediate expungement.

He argued that contempt of court laws, particularly those targeting so-called “scandalizing the judiciary”, must be reformed as they have evolved into “a blunt instrument of judicial tyranny.”

“This colonial-era law has become a blunt instrument of judicial tyranny that unjustly restricts freedom of expression, a fundamental right in a free and democratic society,” he warned.

Citing the 2021 “Cost of Corruption” report by the Inspectorate of Government, Ssemakadde noted that Uganda’s courts received Shs763 billion in bribes—43% of the Judiciary’s entire 2019 budget.

“Ugandan court users paid a staggering Shs763 billion in bribes… in a country where systemic issues like lengthy procedures and lack of transparency persist,” he wrote.

He added, “Instead of demanding apologies, Mr. Chief Justice, focus on ensuring fair, transparent and speedy hearings, particularly for critics of judicial officers and political opponents of the regime.”

The ULS President also criticized Uganda’s Court of Appeal for failing to dispose of cases in time, specifically highlighting the case of Kivumbi v. Kivumbi, which has been pending since 2020.

“This issue lies at the heart of our Executive Order RNB No 3 of 2024. It was a protest vote of no confidence in the judiciary’s institutional leadership,” he reminded.

Reiterating his earlier decision from December 16, 2024, Ssemakadde noted that ULS Vice President Mr. Anthony Asiimwe had been nominated to represent ULS in all judiciary committees, including the Law Reform Committee.

“I have full confidence in his abilities to contribute to the noble endeavor of law reform in Uganda. And so, I unapologetically decline the appointment,” he made a stand.