UPDF dismisses fake recruitment claims for medical professionals

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has issued a warning to the public against false information circulating on social media alleging that the army is recruiting medical professionals.

In a statement released by Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, Director of Defence Public Information, the UPDF described the claims as completely baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

“The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) wishes to inform the general public that all information circulating on social media platforms alleging the recruitment of medical professionals by the UPDF is entirely false and should be disregarded,” Kulayigye stated.

He clarified that the UPDF follows a strict and transparent process for recruitment and does not conduct such activities through informal or unofficial channels.

“The UPDF does not solicit or accept applications through unofficial channels or social media platforms,” he emphasized. “Any recruitment processes will be officially announced through authorized UPDF communication channels, including our official website and verified social media accounts.”

The UPDF called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious content that may be intended to mislead or defraud unsuspecting citizens.

“The public is advised to exercise caution and verify information through official UPDF channels before accepting it as true. We urge everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious or false information to the relevant authorities.”

Brig. Gen. Kulayigye thanks Ugandans for their continued cooperation and trust in the country’s armed forces.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” he said.