Equity Bank Uganda donates Shs50m to support Benny Hinn Miracle Crusade

Equity Bank Uganda has donated Shs50 million to Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries in support of the highly anticipated three-day crusade featuring internationally renowned evangelist Benny Hinn.

The cheque was officially presented on Tuesday afternoon by Catherine Psomgen, Equity Bank Uganda’s Director of Public Sector and Social Investments. The gesture underscores the bank’s ongoing partnership with Pastor Kayanja’s ministry.

Over the years, Equity Bank has collaborated with Miracle Centre Ministries on various community development initiatives, including a transformational agriculture project launched in Karamoja in 2023. These initiatives align with the bank’s broader commitment to social impact and economic empowerment, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“This collaboration reflects our mission to transform lives and restore dignity within underserved communities,” said Psomgen. “It also supports our Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, which prioritizes agricultural development—currently representing 30% of our total lending portfolio.”

The upcoming crusade will feature Toufik Benedictus “Benny” Hinn, a globally recognized televangelist of Israeli-Palestinian descent. Famous for his large-scale “Miracle Crusades” held in stadiums across the globe, Hinn’s healing and revival meetings are broadcast worldwide on his television program This Is Your Day.

The event is expected to draw thousands of worshippers and marks a major moment for Uganda’s faith community.