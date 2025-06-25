Parliament approves KCCA land leases amid council oversight dispute

Parliament has approved a proposal by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to lease out prime land in Lugogo and Kamwokya to raise revenue for the Authority, despite objections from several Members of Parliament (MPs) who argued that the KCCA Council had not sanctioned the move.

The decision was made during Tuesday’s plenary sitting after Kabuye Kyofatogabye, Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, tabled before the House valuation reports and clearances from the Ministry of Lands and the Ministry of Finance. These documents were among the requirements Parliament had earlier set before revisiting two previously rejected lease proposals.

However, the presentation drew resistance from Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, who questioned the absence of a formal resolution from the KCCA Council—the statutory body mandated to initiate such transactions.

“I recall seeing a letter from the Speaker of the Council stating that the Council had not discussed the disposal of these properties,” Opendi said.

She added, “Would it not be proper and procedural for the Minister to also present a resolution by the Council before Parliament proceeds with approval? Otherwise, this House risks being used to rubber-stamp decisions driven by personal interests.”

Her concerns were echoed by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, who emphasized the need for legal and procedural rigor in handling public assets.

“According to KCCA’s land use and management policy, Council must first authorise any lease or disposal by resolution,” Ssenyonyi argued. “There was no such resolution the last time this came up, and even now, one hasn’t been presented. Parliament must ensure that all properties under consideration—those already approved and the new ones—are backed by a proper Council resolution.”

Ssenyonyi referenced a letter, purportedly from the Council Speaker, confirming that no resolution had been passed authorising the Executive Director to proceed with the land leases.

Despite the objections, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa overruled the concerns, citing Section 34(6) of the Public Finance Management Act, which he said only requires parliamentary approval—not that of the local Council—for such leases.

“The law is clear: Parliament must pass the resolution. It does not require any institutional policy or Council resolution,” Tayebwa said. “If due process isn’t followed, the Solicitor General will reject it. But our legal mandate here is parliamentary approval.”

Tayebwa added that Parliament had previously debated the matter extensively and directed KCCA to provide the necessary valuation reports and clearances, which the Minister had now submitted. He then called a vote. Although the nays were louder, Tayebwa ruled that the ayes had carried the day.

Earlier in the day, before the plenary session, Monica Edemachu, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and denied knowledge of KCCA seeking parliamentary approval to lease two key land parcels—one of which had been earmarked for youth development.

“The Ministry has no mandate to allocate land; that’s KCCA’s domain,” Edemachu said. “We only play an oversight role. The matter you’re raising is new to me, and I’ll need more information on the board that allocated the land.”

But Butambala County MP and PAC Chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi dismissed the response, accusing the Ministry of abdicating its oversight responsibility.

“You can’t say you’re unaware,” Kivumbi retorted. “The Ministry is charged with planning and development oversight. You were here in Parliament when you brought the lease approvals, including land meant for youth centres. Instead of implementing the Kampala Economic Development Strategy to set up youth empowerment centres, you’re giving away that land to furniture shops.”

Kivumbi further defended the need for parliamentary scrutiny, recalling that the law had been amended specifically to require parliamentary approval for local government land leases—to prevent the misuse and loss of public assets such as recreation grounds and youth centres.

Background on the land in question

On April 1, 2025, the Executive Director of KCCA wrote to Parliament seeking approval to lease not dispose of the following properties:

Plot 2, Kenneth Close in Kamwokya (Youth Alive)

Plot M731, Old Kira Road

Plot M880, off Spring Road

Plot 406, Namirembe

Plots M69 and M70 in Lugogo

KCCA justified the proposal as a revenue-generating measure through ground rent and property rentals, aimed at boosting the Authority’s budget for the next financial year.

Parliament had previously approved leases for Plot M880 (off Spring Road) and Plot 406 (Namirembe), but withheld approval for the Kamwokya and Lugogo plots. MPs directed KCCA to expedite valuation for Plot 2 (Kamwokya) and Plots M69 and M70 (Lugogo), and to obtain clearance from the Ministry of Finance for Plot M731 (Old Kira Road).

Despite lingering concerns over procedural gaps and alleged disregard for Council oversight, Parliament has now cleared all remaining plots—paving the way for KCCA to proceed with the leases.