 Victoria University, Kyabazinga partner to transform education in Busoga

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga has announced the institution’s commitment to revolutionizing education in Busoga following a high-level meeting with the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV, at the Igenge Royal Palace.

“Today, Victoria University was deeply honored to meet His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, at the magnificent Igenge Palace. I sincerely thank His Majesty for his warm and gracious invitation, ” Dr. Muganga said.

He praised the Kyabazinga as a forward-thinking monarch whose leadership continues to inspire development and educational advancement in the region.

“His Majesty stands among the world’s most visionary and educated leaders. I greatly admire his firm commitment to the progress and welfare of the people of Busoga,” Muganga noted.

Their meeting, he said, focused on a shared belief in education as the cornerstone of social transformation.

“Our conversation was both inspiring and encouraging, grounded in our shared conviction that quality education transforms lives and strengthens communities,” he said.

Dr. Muganga announced that Victoria University is ready to collaborate with the Busoga Kingdom to extend innovative, technology-powered education to underserved areas.

“Victoria University is eager to join hands with His Majesty and the people of Busoga to bring cutting-edge, tech-driven learning to every corner of the kingdom,” he stated.

“We want to ensure that no learner is left behind.”

He emphasized that the initiative will focus on inclusive and accessible education, empowering future generations through digital tools and modern learning methods.

“This collaboration is particularly meaningful to me because it champions inclusive education through innovative solutions,” Muganga said.

He added, “By working together, I am confident we will unlock new opportunities, empower countless young minds, and build a brighter, more inclusive future for generations of Ugandans in Busoga and beyond.”