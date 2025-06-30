NRM disowns city goons in party colors as Police arrest 21 over daylight robberies in Kampala

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has distanced itself from the violent actions of goons who while donned in the party’s signature yellow t-shirts were captured on camera robbing and assaulting civilians in broad daylight around Kampala on June 28, 2025.

In a statement issued following widespread public outcry, NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, described the incident as “regrettable” and “very unfortunate,” suggesting it may have been a calculated move by political rivals to tarnish the image of the party especially at a time when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had just picked nomination forms to run again as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

“We cannot rule out that those could be elements of the opposition that dressed in our t-shirts and caused that incident,” Todwong told journalists.

He added, “Because in the history of NRM, our youth have never behaved like that. That behaviour is not for NRM. It is similar to the behaviour of other parties.”

The incident occurred around 2:00 PM along the National Theatre and UBC roundabout area, just as thousands of NRM supporters converged to witness the nomination of President Museveni at the party’s Kyadondo headquarters.

“The footage is there, the faces are known. The police are investigating each and every one of them who was involved in this,” Todwong affirmed, adding that the party had initiated joint investigations with state security agencies.

He added, “We don’t condone such behaviour and we do apologize for those that were affected. The fact that they used our t-shirt to cause that is bad enough.”

He was quick to insist that the individuals involved were not representative of the NRM’s youth wing, noting that such conduct is alien to the party’s code of conduct.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of 21 suspects, including two females, in connection with the violent incidents.

“Police in Kampala have arrested 21 suspects, including two females, in connection with a string of robberies and assaults that occurred on June 28, 2025, around 2:00 pm, along the National Theatre and UBC roundabout area,” said SSP Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson.

According to police, the suspects, disguised in yellow T-shirts, targeted people heading to Kyadondo to witness the nomination of President Museveni, as well as motorists, businesspeople, and pedestrians in the vicinity. Using CCTV footage, detectives tracked and intercepted the suspects in various areas.

“The arrested individuals are currently being held at CPS Kampala and Wandegeya Police Station. Victims have recorded statements, and the case file is being prepared for court,” Onyango added.

Police are investigating cases of simple robberies and assault and reviewing additional CCTV footage to identify more suspects involved in the chaos. One suspect sustained injuries while trying to flee and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“We urge anyone who was victimized but hasn’t reported to the police to come forward immediately,” Onyango appealed.

As pressure mounts, both the NRM and security authorities have vowed to ensure justice for the victims and full accountability for those behind the violent attacks.