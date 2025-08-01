World Bank names Nigerian Francisca Akala as Uganda’s new country manager

The World Bank has named Nigerian health and development expert Dr. Francisca Ayodeji Akala as its new Country Manager for Uganda, effective August 1, 2025.

She replaces Mukami Kariuki, who completed a four-year tenure. She will be based at the World Bank Country Office in Kampala.

Akala, widely known as “Ayo,” will oversee the World Bank’s $4.5 billion portfolio in Uganda, which includes 18 active projects spanning energy access, education, health care, and refugee livelihood support.

She will also lead the bank’s ongoing dialogue with the Ugandan government and civil society, aligning development support with Uganda’s national priorities under Vision 2040 and the Third National Development Plan.

In an official statement, the World Bank said Akala “will lead the design and implementation of the World Bank’s evolving support program and daily dialogue with the government.” The bank added that it “will continue to align its support with Uganda’s development priorities and focus on helping to foster faster, more resilient, and inclusive growth that will create more, better, and more inclusive jobs.”

Akala brings over 25 years of experience in strengthening health systems and public service delivery across Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East. Her expertise includes immunization, HIV/AIDS, malaria, non-communicable diseases, and malnutrition.

She has led major initiatives in fragile and conflict-affected states and was a core member of the World Bank’s flagship Human Capital Project.

Before her appointment in Uganda, she served as the practice manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population in 13 countries across Eastern and Southern Africa. She has also held roles as a senior health specialist in the Western and Central Africa and South Asia regions, and as a public health specialist in the Middle East and North Africa.

Akala holds a medical degree from the University of Ibadan, a Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos, and a Master of Health Services Management from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

She assumes the role as Uganda tackles complex development challenges, including youth unemployment, poverty disparities, and rising health care demands. Her leadership is expected to support the bank’s growing focus on human capital development and inclusive service delivery.

The World Bank emphasized its commitment to working closely with Uganda to unlock sustainable growth opportunities.

“We are confident that Ayo’s leadership will further strengthen our partnership with Uganda and help scale up impact in areas critical to economic transformation and social inclusion,” the statement added.