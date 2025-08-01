Stanbic Bank
Gov’t borrows Shs570b from Arab Bank to boost private sector growth

By Francisco Adongo
H.E. Abdullah Almusabeeh, President of BADEA, and Matia Kasaija, Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, during the signing ceremony.

Francisco Adongo
Francisco Adongohttps://eagle.co.ug

The Government of Uganda has signed two Facility Agreements totaling $150 million (approx. Shs570 billion) to support private sector development in Uganda.

On the sidelines of the 41st Board of Governors Meeting of the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Government of Uganda

The agreements were signed on Thursday by H.E. Abdullah Almusabeeh, President of BADEA, and H.E. Matia Kasaija, Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Of the total amount, Shs100 million (approx. Shs380 billion)—secured under BADEA’s Private Sector window—will be channeled through the Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDB). These funds will be used for on-lending to key economic sectors, including agro-processing, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, H.E. Abdullah Almusabeeh emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“Today’s loan agreement with the Government of Uganda is a prime example of how governments can leverage BADEA’s diverse financing instruments—across public sector lending, private sector support, and trade finance—to empower their private sectors and advance national development goals.”

The agreement underscores both parties’ commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth through strategic investment in Uganda’s productive sectors.

