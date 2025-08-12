Indian Community in Uganda rallies to save over 100 children with heart defects as Ruparelia group boosts efforts

The Indian community in Uganda turned the Kololo Independence Grounds into a vibrant display of culture and compassion on Saturday, August 9, as thousands gathered for the annual India Day celebrations — this year dedicated to raising funds for lifesaving heart surgeries for more than 100 Ugandan children.

Organized by the Indian Association Uganda and the Sindhi Community Uganda, the event showcased the community’s deep commitment to social welfare. Its primary mission was to address the alarming statistic that 8,300 children are born each year in Uganda with congenital heart defects. This reality leaves many without access to life-saving care.

“This is not just a cultural celebration; it’s a lifeline,” said Paresh R. Mehta, acting chairman of the Indian Association Uganda. “We wanted this year’s India Day to be a celebration with a heartbeat. The first group of 50 children will soon travel to India for surgeries, with all their medical and travel costs fully covered.”

The cause received a major boost from Kansai Plascon Uganda, which donated approximately $80,000 (Shs300 million). “Our paint brings color to homes, but our partnerships and community work bring hope to hearts,” noted Santosh Gumte, the company’s managing director. “We cannot stand by and let that potential fade away.”

Several other partners, including Airtel Uganda, Uganda Airlines, the Rotary Clubs, and the Ruparelia Group, joined the effort, underscoring the spirit of collaboration between the Indian community and local institutions.

Government leaders also praised the initiative. Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala commended the Indian community for aligning the event’s mission with Uganda’s own healthcare goals.

He said, “Tonight’s cause is deeply aligned with our national priorities. You have shown that friendship between nations is measured not just in trade, but in compassion.”

The day was steeped in Indian tradition — colorful dance performances, the aroma of street food, and musical acts by Indian pop stars Anjana Padmanabhan and Guru Randhawa kept the crowd energized. The Indian High Commissioner, H.E. Upender Singh Rawat, reminded attendees that the event celebrated not only India’s independence but also “the enduring friendship and shared values between India and Uganda.”

As the evening closed with fireworks, awards were presented to individuals and companies who had gone above and beyond in supporting blood donation and medical aid. For many, the night symbolized more than cultural pride — it was proof that the Indian community in Uganda remains a steadfast partner in saving lives and building hope.