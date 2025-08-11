Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
17 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank

Former Information Minister Karooro Okurut is dead

By Our Reporter
RIP Mary Karooro Okurut.

Must read

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

Former Minister of Information and National Guidance Mary Karooro Okurut is dead.

Karooro, who has been serving as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Media. She was aged 71. She was born on December 8, 1954.

“With so much pain, grief, and sorrow, I announce the death of my ‘bosom buddy’ Mary Karooro Okurut. My literature teacher, my mentor, my close buddy, my world, my all. So painful to imagine. This is a sting I will never forget. May the angels receive her in glory.”  Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister of Health in charge of Primary Health Care, posted on her X handle.

Ms Okurut further served in the cabinet dockets of Security, General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Public Service and Gender, Labour and  Social Development.

From 1999 to 2004, she served as a Press Secretary to the president. Mary Karooro Okurut began lecturing at Makerere University in the Department of Literature in 1981, as soon as she completed her master’s degree. She maintained her status as Lecturer until 1993. In 2004, she was elected in the bye election as the Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament.

Stanbic Pamoja

Before her political career, Okurut was perhaps best known for her contributions to Ugandan literature both as a writer and as the founder of the Uganda Women Writers Association

Related Posts

Previous article
Tribunal standoff grips Kassanda South NRM: Mubiru’s security ties and propaganda escalate tensions over Bisaso’s victory

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks