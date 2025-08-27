Uganda’s July coffee exports earn Shs898.80b

Uganda exported 997,105 60-kilogramme bags of coffee in July, generating $289.60 million [approximately Shs898.80 billion], according to the Monthly Coffee Report – July 2025, released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

“This represents an increase of 21.38 percent in quantity and 19.08 percent in value compared to the same month last year,” the report notes.

The exports comprised 914,448 bags of Robusta coffee, valued at Shs 790.98 billion, and 82,105 bags of Arabica coffee, worth Shs107.83 billion. “Compared to the same month last year [July 2024], Robusta exports increased by 18.40 percent in quantity and 11.40 percent in value, while Arabica exports rose by 68.18 percent and 140.87 percent in quantity and value, respectively,” the report adds.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s coffee exports over the twelve months from August 2024 to July 2025 totalled 7.93 million bags, earning $2.25 billion [approximately Shs8.07 trillion], up from 6.88 million bags valued at US$ 1.86 billion during the same period the previous year [August 2023–July 2024].

Additionally, coffee exports for the first ten months of the 2024/2025 coffee year [October 2024–July 2025] stood at 6.55 million bags, generating $1.88 billion, compared to 4.98 million bags worth $1.03 billion in the corresponding period the previous year [October 2023–July 2024].

According to the report, the higher export volumes were due to a good harvest in most of Uganda’s coffee-growing regions, particularly Greater Masaka and South-western Uganda.

“The increased export value was largely driven by higher volumes. However, the average price was lower than last year as global prices declined, mainly due to signs of increased supply from Vietnam and a new harvest from Brazil,” the report states.

Uganda’s coffee exports are projected to reach 700,000 60-kilo bags in August 2025. “The main harvest season in Greater Masaka and the South-west, as well as the fly crop north of the Equator, has ended. However, farmers and traders are still holding onto stocks they withheld in anticipation of improved prices,” the report notes.

Globally, coffee production for 2025/2026 is forecast to rise by 4.3 million bags year-on-year to a record 178.7 million bags, driven by continued recovery in Vietnam and Indonesia, alongside record output in Ethiopia.

World coffee bean exports are projected to grow by 700,000 bags to 123 million, as increases from Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Indonesia are expected to more than offset declines from Brazil and Colombia.

Global coffee consumption is forecast at 169.4 million bags, while ending inventories are expected to remain tight at 22.8 million bags, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, Coffee: World Markets and Trade Report – June 2025.