Parliament orders oversight visit to Nakivubo drainage channel amid Museveni-backed redevelopment plan

Five Members of Parliament from the Committee on Physical Infrastructure will undertake an oversight visit to the Nakivubo drainage channel in Kampala and present their findings to Parliament within two weeks.

This follows a directive by Speaker Anita Among, which was communicated through a letter read by the Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), Medard Sseggona, during a meeting with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

KCCA leadership had petitioned Parliament to intervene in the controversy surrounding businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s redevelopment of the Nakivubo drainage channel in downtown Kampala.

On August 18, 2025, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Prime Minister to approve and support Kiggundu’s project, a move that has since drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, civil society, and political leaders.

Sseggona clarified that COSASE would step aside on the matter since it had been referred to the Committee on Physical Infrastructure.

“In light of those developments, it is the view of this committee that we shall not proceed with a matter that is before another committee of Parliament. We are advising the Clerk to ensure that issues related to this project are handled by the rightful committee,” he said.

However, not all MPs welcomed the directive. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) argued that parliamentary committees often work together and questioned why COSASE should withdraw from the matter.

“I did not hear the Speaker communicate her position in the directive to this particular committee,” he said.

Similarly, Mawokota North MP, Hon. Hillary Kiyaga, raised doubts about the authenticity of the Speaker’s directive, which Sseggona insisted was genuine and duly signed.

After the meeting, Lord Mayor Lukwago addressed the media, questioning why COSASE’s investigation should be halted, particularly when the project had already raised serious environmental and legal concerns.

The redevelopment project, spearheaded by Kiham Enterprises, commenced shortly after President Museveni’s directive. But KCCA’s technical wing has since suspended the works pending submission of formal plans for approval.