Andrew Mwenda applauds tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s enduring legacy of reinvesting in Uganda

Prominent journalist, Andrew Mwenda has applauded business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia for his enduring legacy of reinvesting in Uganda and shaping the nation’s future through bold developments.

The veteran journalist and political commentator took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Sudhir’s newest accomplishment the RR Pearl Business Park, a 22-story commercial tower built on the site of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters.

“My grandson Sudhir Ruparelia has done it again,” Mwenda wrote proudly.

He added, “This new 22-story office block complex is a classic case of beautiful architecture and great engineering. A true Ugandan, he invests 99% of his money in this country, unlike many who suck it out.”

For Mwenda, the tower is not just concrete and steel but a statement of resilience, vision, and patriotism. In a country where capital often flees abroad, Sudhir’s decision to invest almost entirely at home stands out as a rare example of confidence in Uganda’s future.

Mwenda affectionately refers to Sudhir as his “grandson, son, brother, friend, and mentor” — a mix of humor and admiration that underscores their bond. Beyond public praise, he has stood by Sudhir through turbulent times, including the lengthy legal battles with the Bank of Uganda over the collapse of Crane Bank. When the Supreme Court ruled in Sudhir’s favor, Mwenda hailed the verdict as not only a personal victory but also a lesson in resilience and principled entrepreneurship.

The RR Pearl Business Park adds to a series of audacious projects under Sudhir’s name. In December 2023, he stunned the nation by completing a 3,800-seater convention centre at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort in just one year, despite the global economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. With 16 breakout rooms and world-class facilities, the convention center positioned Uganda as a serious contender for international conferences. Mwenda, visibly moved, captured the moment in a video, embracing Sudhir and declaring: “Against all odds, Sudhir has achieved the impossible.”

Sudhir’s vision extends beyond buildings. Through the Ruparelia Foundation, he has invested in education, health, and community initiatives, ensuring prosperity is shared across society. His schools, including Kampala Parents School, Kampala International School Uganda (KISU), and Victoria University, have nurtured thousands of young Ugandans with skills to compete on the global stage.

“Sudhir isn’t just investing in structures; he is investing in people, in ideas, and in the future of Uganda,” Mwenda remarked in a conversation with close associates.

From towers to schools, hotels to community projects, Sudhir’s investments employ thousands of Ugandans, stimulate local industries, and inspire new generations of entrepreneurs. Even in lighter moments, Mwenda celebrates his friend’s journey recalling chauffeur-driven rides, playful family interactions, and the enduring friendship that underpins the admiration.

As Kampala’s skyline continues to transform, Mwenda insists that Sudhir’s legacy is not measured only in towers but in the vision they represent.

“He’s not just building structures,” Mwenda reflected. “He’s building Uganda’s tomorrow.”

Through his public endorsements, Mwenda ensures that Sudhir’s legacy is framed not just as business success but as a national example, proof that Uganda’s future can be built by those willing to reinvest at home, one tower at a time.