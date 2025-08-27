Kampala Parents School honours Rajiv Ruparelia at colourful sports gala

Kampala Parents School (KPS) came alive with colour, rhythm, and excitement on Saturday, August 23, 2025, as the institution held its annual Sports Gala, blending athletics, cultural performances, and academic pride. The event was crowned by a special honour to Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia for his outstanding contribution to the school’s development.

The gala showcased the unity and spirit of the school community, as pupils participated in energetic games, vibrant cultural dances, and fun-filled exhibitions that celebrated both tradition and innovation.

Speaking at the event, the school’s Headteacher, Mrs. Daphine Kato, expressed pride in the holistic education approach KPS continues to promote.

“Our sports gala is more than just athletics. It is a celebration of teamwork, discipline, cultural pride, and the all-round development of our children,” Mrs. Kato said.

KPS pupils are joined by their school headteacher on stage for one of the local dances.

Pupils entertained parents and guests with cultural dances, demonstrations of traditional food preparation such as the art of making matoke, and exhibitions from recent educational tours that highlighted experiential learning.

“We believe in nurturing children who are not only academically excellent but also physically fit, socially responsible, and culturally aware. That is the essence of our heritage as Kampala Parents School,” Mrs. Kato added.

The day also featured a colourful parade of sports houses, with pupils competing in races, football, netball, and other activities that fostered school spirit and healthy competition. Parents, teachers, and guests cheered on, creating a lively and supportive atmosphere.

The highlight of the gala was the recognition of Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, who was commended for his continued support and dedication to the growth of the school. His role in advancing both academic and extracurricular activities has positioned KPS as one of Uganda’s leading private schools.

Mrs. Kato noted that such recognition was long overdue noting, “Mr. Rajiv has been instrumental in ensuring that our school remains at the forefront of academic excellence and holistic child development. Today, we honour him not just as a leader, but as a true partner in the education of our children.”

The event was also graced by dignitaries, including the Minister of Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, and KPS Chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia, whose continued support was acknowledged by the school administration.

As the day ended, pupils, parents and staff celebrated not only sporting victories but also a shared sense of pride in a school that continues to balance heritage, innovation, and excellence.