Housing Finance Bank deepens commitment to education with Shs100m support for 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run.

Kampala, Uganda – August 27, 2025 – Housing Finance Bank today proudly joined partners, sponsors, and members of the public for the official launch of the 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run, set to take place on Sunday, October 25, 2025 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

This marks the Bank’s second year of partnership with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) on this transformative initiative, which aims to improve educational infrastructure across Uganda. In a bold show of commitment, the Bank has pledged Shs100 million to support the renovation of public primary schools, creating safer and more inspiring learning environments for over 10,000 children nationwide.

Last year’s Run led to the construction of new classroom blocks in eight public schools, positively impacting thousands of learners. This year, the goal is even more visionary: to raise Shs1.5 billion to benefit 10 schools across Uganda.

Speaking at the launch press conference, Mr. Mugabi Michael, Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, underscored the deeper purpose behind the initiative:

“This Run is not just a race; it’s a movement of hope, unity, and transformation. At Housing Finance Bank, we believe every child deserves a safe space to learn, dream, and thrive. Our support reflects a promise to the next generation and a commitment to building a brighter, more resilient Uganda.”

The 21km route through Kampala’s scenic hills is designed to promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and social connection, while mobilizing the nation around a shared cause. Previous editions of the Run have already benefited over 15,000 pupils, refurbishment of 60 classroom blocks and leading to improved enrollment, reduced dropout rates, and enhanced learning outcomes.

Housing Finance Bank’s continued partnership with NSSF is a testament to its broader mission of driving inclusive growth, community empowerment, and sustainable development.