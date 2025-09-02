WHO REPORT: Over one billion people live with mental health disorders

More than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health disorders, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO). The reports reveal that conditions such as anxiety and depression are not only widespread across all countries but are also inflicting immense human suffering and significant economic losses.

The findings, presented in two new publications – World Mental Health Today and the Mental Health Atlas 2024 – show that while many countries have strengthened policies and programmes in recent years, the global response remains insufficient. WHO warns that greater investment and urgent action are needed to scale up services, reduce stigma, and uphold mental health as a basic human right.

“Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are highly prevalent in all countries and communities, affecting people of all ages and income levels,” WHO noted in its release.

WHO added, “They represent the second biggest reason for long-term disability, contributing to loss of healthy life, driving up health-care costs, and inflicting substantial economic losses worldwide.”

Suicide remains one of the most devastating consequences, claiming an estimated 727,000 lives in 2021 alone. Despite global commitments, progress in reducing suicide mortality has been too slow to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of a one-third reduction by 2030. Current projections show only a 12% reduction will be achieved by the deadline.

The economic toll is equally staggering. Depression and anxiety alone cost the global economy an estimated US$ 1 trillion each year, with lost productivity representing the largest share of the burden.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the crisis as one of the most urgent challenges facing public health today. “Transforming mental health services is one of the most pressing public health challenges,” he said.

He added, “Investing in mental health means investing in people, communities, and economies – an investment no country can afford to neglect. Every government and every leader has a responsibility to act with urgency and to ensure that mental health care is treated not as a privilege, but as a basic right for all.”

The reports highlight some progress. Since 2020, many countries have adopted rights-based policies, expanded psychosocial support during health emergencies, and integrated mental health into primary care. More than 80% of countries now provide mental health support in emergencies, compared to just 39% in 2020. School-based programmes, suicide prevention initiatives, and telehealth services are also becoming more common.

However, significant gaps persist. Global investment remains alarmingly low, with median government spending on mental health still at just 2% of health budgets – unchanged since 2017. Disparities are sharp: while high-income countries spend as much as US$ 65 per person on mental health, low-income countries spend as little as US$ 0.04. The shortage of skilled professionals is equally severe, with only 13 mental health workers per 100,000 people globally, and far fewer in low- and middle-income nations.

Reform of mental health services is also progressing slowly. Less than 10% of countries have fully transitioned to community-based care, with many still relying heavily on psychiatric hospitals. Nearly half of psychiatric admissions worldwide remain involuntary, and more than 20% last longer than a year raising human rights concerns.

The findings are expected to shape dialogue at the United Nations High-Level Meeting on non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being, scheduled for 25 September 2025 in New York. WHO has urged governments and partners to scale up efforts with equitable financing, sustained workforce development, legal reforms, and a shift to community-based, person-centered care models.

As the world heads toward this critical summit, the organization is sounding an unmistakable alarm: unless urgent action is taken, the global community risks falling far short of the targets set in WHO’s Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan.