African Development Bank to upgrade Arua Airfield into international Airport

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is exploring plans to upgrade Arua Airport into an international facility with an aim to boost Uganda’s trade, tourism and regional connectivity.

The development was revealed after AfDB officials held talks with Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Bageya Waiswa, on the Aerodromes Development Project ahead of the Bank’s pre-approval mission.

The project is aligned with Uganda’s Fourth National Development Plan and the Civil Aviation Master Plan, which seek to transform regional aerodromes; Arua, Gulu, Pakuba, Kidepo, Kisoro and Kasese into an international-standard network of airports.

Phase One of the project will prioritize Arua Airport in Arua City, West Nile’s regional capital, given its strategic location as a gateway to the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and neighboring countries.

Arua Airport, which currently operates as an airstrip, has a single runway mainly serving domestic flights, humanitarian operations and small-scale cargo. Its facilities are modest, limiting the volume and size of aircraft it can handle. However, in 2024 the government acquired additional land surrounding the airstrip to pave the way for future expansion, clearing one of the biggest hurdles to its upgrade.

According to officials, the upgrade is expected to expand the runway, build modern passenger and cargo terminals, and enhance navigation systems to meet international standards. This transformation will increase cross-border trade, enhance agricultural exports, strengthen tourism, and expand cargo handling. It will also generate employment opportunities and contribute to economic transformation and poverty alleviation in Uganda and the wider region.