SIU Detective Musa Walugembe found dead in bed

Uganda Police Force is mourning the sudden death of Detective Musa Walugembe, an officer with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who was found dead in his bed under unclear circumstances.

The news was revealed by the State Minister for Labour, Gender and Social Development in charge of children and youth affairs, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, who described Walugembe as a patriotic and selfless servant of the nation.

“On behalf of friends, it is with deep sorrow and heartfelt grief that I announce the passing of our patriotic and dedicated police officer, Afande Musa Walugembe, who was serving with the Special Investigations Unit,” Balaam said.

He added, “Afande Walugembe passed away peacefully in his sleep, cause of death unknown.”

Walugembe, remembered as a man of integrity, humility and kindness, served the police force with distinction. Beyond his uniform, he was also a prince of Buganda from Nakifuma, a heritage that he carried with honor and respect.

“He was not only a distinguished officer but also a prince of Buganda from Nakifuma, whose legacy of loyalty and service to Uganda will forever be remembered,” Balaam noted.

In his tribute, Balaam said Uganda has lost “a brave soul who served with honor and dedication.” He extended condolences to the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, the Director of Crime Intelligence, AIGP Christopher Damulira, the Director of CID, AIGP Tom Magambo, as well as all police officers across the country, family, friends and loved ones of the fallen officer.

“May the Almighty grant you strength during this difficult time, and may Afande Musa Walugembe’s soul rest in eternal peace. Gone but never forgotten,” Balaam added.

The cause of Walugembe’s death remains unknown,and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.