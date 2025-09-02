The tough call from my siblings that changed my life

Have you ever felt like you have reached the end of the road, where nothing in life seems to be working in your favor? I know many of us have been there at some point.

My name is Nancy Mugerwa, and I was born and raised in Mukono District. Today, I’m just grateful to God for being alive, considering all I have been through.

Before everything fell apart, my husband, James Kato, and I had it all. He was in politics, and I had a well-paying job in one of the ministries. We were thriving both financially and in our 27-year marriage, during which we were blessed with four grown children.

For years, I had a good relationship with my in-laws. My father-in-law was especially fond of me, and I even got along well with my mother-in-law.

The Betrayal That Destroyed My Marriage

My world came crashing down in 2019 when my father-in-law passed away. My husband and his mother teamed up to kick me out of our matrimonial home. In their ruthless scheme, my husband sold all our property. He even took out a loan using our house in Lubowa as collateral.

I only discovered all this when I returned from a work trip, but I managed to settle the matter for the time being. Fast-forward to March 2020, my husband decided to marry a second wife, Pamela Namaganda.

To make things worse, he bought her a new house in Kampala and kicked me out of the company we had built together. He was now running it with his new wife.

Losing Everything

As if things couldn’t get any worse, two of my children became alcoholics, making an already painful situation even more complicated. I still held onto hope that life would get better until six months later, when I suddenly fell sick at work. I was rushed to the hospital, where I stayed for a month. A visiting pastor’s powerful prayers helped me recover, and I was discharged.

But my suffering was far from over. A few days after leaving the hospital, tragedy struck again my eldest son and his wife were involved in a fatal accident in Entebbe and both passed away. It’s never easy losing a child as a parent, but I gathered strength and gave them a decent send-off.

Two weeks later, I started getting hallucinations. I would see Pamela trying to stab me in broad daylight, and I would scream in terror but she was only visible to me. My sister was always there, yet she saw nothing. That’s when everyone realized I was losing my mind.

It got so bad that I had to be tied down to prevent harming myself or others. My siblings took me from hospital to hospital, but nothing worked.

The Call That Changed My Life

In January 2021, my brother John Obbo heard about Dr. Masunga, a renowned herbalist, through a friend. When he told our mother about it, she refused, believing it was witchcraft. Being staunch Christians, she wanted no part in it.

But my brother and sister decided to contact Dr. Masunga behind her back. After a lengthy conversation, Dr. Masunga promised to send herbal medicine to stabilize me so I could travel to Kampala, where he is based.

A New Beginning

After using the herbs, I felt as if I had been woken from a deep sleep. The next day, I traveled to Kampala.After a thorough cleansing, I fully recovered.

Today, I am totally fine, back to work, and my family is thriving all thanks to Dr. Masunga. I will forever be grateful to my siblings for making that tough call it changed my life forever.

