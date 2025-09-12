Eight arrested in Shs242m aggravated robbery case of hardware accountant

The Territorial Police in Old Kampala Division have arrested eight suspects in connection with a violent robbery that left a hardware accountant stripped of Shs242 million in Rubaga Division last month.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, the incident occurred on August 22, 2025, at Kakeka Zone, Rubaga Division.

“On that day, a group of thugs armed with pangas and riding on five motorcycles violently intercepted a city hardware accountant, robbed him of Shs242 million that he was taking to the bank. Fortunately, neither the victim nor his rider was injured during the attack,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy PRO of Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Following intelligence-led operations, detectives analyzed CCTV footage and pursued other leads that led to the arrest of eight suspects.

“So far, the following individuals have been charged: Bakunda Steven alias Kevin, Atwine Robert Kiiza alias Mzee Lubuto, Andebuni Brian alias Junior Black, Musuza Raymond alias Caesar, Ssali Andrew alias Ande Swag, Kanyerezi Stanley, Nsubuga Andrew, and Aboth Shivan Alecho, who has been charged as an accessory after the fact,” Owoyesigyire revealed.

During the crackdown, police recovered Shs105 million, a motorcycle suspected to have been bought with proceeds of the robbery, and a black laptop bag containing vouchers and receipts belonging to the victim’s hardware. These exhibits were positively identified by the complainant.

“The suspects face charges of Aggravated Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Being Accessories After the Fact to a Felony. Investigations are ongoing to trace other accomplices who are still at large,” Owoyesigyire added.

The eight suspects appeared before Mwanga II Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11th September 2025, where they were formally charged.

Police have since reassured the public of their commitment to tackling violent crime.

“We reassure the public that such violent crimes will be pursued to their full conclusion, and we commend our officers for the dedicated work that has already yielded results in this case,” Owoyesigyire said.