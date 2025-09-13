Tycoon Sudhir, Col. Nakalema headline dignitaries at 15th UK Africa Summit in London

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and Col. Edith Nakalema were among the headline dignitaries representing Uganda at the 15th UK Africa Business Summit (UKAS) held yesterday, September 12, at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place in London.

The summit, running under the theme “Forging Investment Partnerships for Growth,” brought together global investors, policymakers and industry leaders to focus on Africa’s fastest growing sectors: infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Uganda’s most influential businessmen with vast interests in real estate, hospitality, finance and education, led Uganda’s pitch to investors by highlighting opportunities in infrastructure, ICT, agriculture and services.

Uganda’s strong delegation also included Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite and First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga.

Col. Edith Nakalema, Gen. David Muhoozi (Minister of State for Internal Affairs), Ramathan Ggoobi (Secretary to the Treasury) and Labour Minister Betty Amongi also attended, contributing to panel discussions on fiscal reforms, regional integration, security and social development.

The summit provided Uganda with a platform to deepen trade and investment ties with the UK, which remains a key partner in its growth strategy. Kampala hopes to secure new commitments in financing, infrastructure development and market access, in line with its Ten Fold Growth Strategy and Vision 2040.

By showcasing its youthful workforce, strategic location, and expanding market, Uganda positioned itself as a gateway for investors looking to tap into East and Southern Africa.