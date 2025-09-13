“Thanks to Masunga Doctors, I Have a Man Who Loves Me By My Side”

I’m not good at talking about what happened before how I felt, the shame, the loneliness. But today, I speak because I want others like me to know there is hope. My name is Lydia, and this is my story.

The Beginning

I grew up in Gulu, in Northern Uganda. My parents died when I was very young, so I was raised by my grandmother. I worked hard selling small things at the market, helping at home but there was always something missing in me: confidence, dignity. I’d fallen in love, yes but every time, I believed I was unworthy.

When I was 21, I got married to a kind man: James. He had a good heart, he loved me. But very soon into the marriage, things changed. I had health issues I’d bleed at odd times, I was in constant pain but I was afraid. Afraid of doctors. Afraid of what people would say. I carried shame, thinking I’d done wrong.

The Struggle

The pain became too much. My husband tried to help; he took me to local clinics, but none could tell us clearly what was wrong. People whispered that I was cursed. Some said I had been unfaithful. Others avoided me.

I had lost hope that I’d ever be healthy. I lost hope that I could be a full wife, someone who is respected. I feared losing James but worse, I feared he might leave because of all this.

A Ray of Light: Masunga Doctors

One day, James heard of Masunga Doctors a trusted clinic in Northern Uganda that was known for helping women with problems just like mine, with respect, with care, not judgment. He insisted I go.

I remember entering their clinic, shaking, embarrassed. But the nurses and doctors greeted me gently. They asked me about every symptom, every fear. They didn’t blame me. They didn’t shame me. They listened.

After some tests, the diagnosis came: I had a gynecological condition that needed surgery. Without treatment, it would only worsen. At first, I was terrified. Surgery! But they explained everything clearly what would happen, what the risks were, how long recovery would take. They gave me hope.

Healing & Renewal

The surgery was successful. I recovered slowly, with the help of the kind staff at Masunga Doctors, with my husband’s unending support, and through prayer and rest. Each day I felt more like myself. The pain faded. The shame lifted. I regained strength.

My husband saw the old Lydia returning: the woman who can laugh without wincing; who can plan without fear of pain interrupting; who can look in the mirror and see dignity. He smiled at me again. Not just as his wife but as someone he deeply respects and loves.

What I Learned

No one should suffer in silence. It took me forever to speak out not because there was no doctor, but because I was afraid of judgment. The kindness at Masunga Doctors showed me that there are spaces of compassion.

It restored my spirit. Support matters. My husband stood by me. So did the staff. Together they made a difference.

Today

Now, I stand before you whole again. I have a husband who loves me not just in the easy times, but in vulnerability. I have regained my joy. I work again at the market; I help my neighbors; I share this story so that no other woman believes she must bear pain alone.

Masunga Doctors gave me back not just my health but my confidence, my dignity, and my marriage. For that, I will forever be grateful.

If you are going through pain, heartbreak, or health challenges, don’t keep it to yourself. Reach out to Masunga Doctors for help.

