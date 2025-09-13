NRM tribunal upholds Amama Mbabazi’s wife victory in Western region older persons MP primaries

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a petition challenging the victory of Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife to former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, in the party primaries for the position of Member of Parliament representing Older Persons in the Western Region.

In its ruling on Petition No. CEC 001 of 2025, the Tribunal upheld Jacqueline Mbabazi’s declaration as the NRM flag bearer, dismissing claims filed by her rival, Patrick Kyamukate Mutabwire.

The dispute arose from the NRM primaries held on August 26, 2025, in which Mbabazi polled 215 votes against Mutabwire’s 162. The other five contenders—Kabigumira David, Bashongoka Mary Kamaduuka, Gumisiriza Fedelis Guma, Bakazimbaga Muhindo Ann, and Bategeka Lawrence Ntooto—shared a combined total of 53 votes.

Mutabwire, represented by Counsel Ainamani Bernard, had petitioned the Tribunal to nullify the results. Mbabazi, represented by Counsel Kiconco Katabazi, defended the outcome, and both parties appeared during the hearing. After deliberations, the Tribunal ruled that the petitioner’s grounds were not sufficient to overturn the results.

In its observation, the Tribunal also advised the NRM Electoral Commission to improve management of election timelines, stressing that polls for older persons should not extend into late hours as this risks undermining transparency and fairness.

Reacting to the decision, Amama Mbabazi praised the Tribunal’s verdict and called for unity within the ruling party.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in and respected the NRM primaries,” he said. “The Tribunal has delivered its verdict, upholding Jacqueline’s victory as flag bearer. Now is the time to close ranks, heal any divisions, and move forward as one united party as we prepare for the general elections.”

Jacqueline Mbabazi, a seasoned public servant, pledged to use her vast experience to champion the welfare of older persons. She outlined priorities including improved access to healthcare and health insurance, protection of property rights for the elderly, and support for the establishment of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) to boost livelihoods.

Her career includes senior positions such as Commissioner for Customs and Excise at the Uganda Revenue Authority and Managing Director of Luwero Industries Ltd, a state-owned manufacturing firm.

Married to Amama Mbabazi for 50 years, Jacqueline goes into the 2026 general elections with strong political and family backing. President Yoweri Museveni recently commended the couple for their longstanding contributions to Uganda’s development and their enduring partnership.

With the Tribunal ruling now settled, Jacqueline Mbabazi will officially carry the NRM flag in the 2026 general elections as the candidate for Western Region Older Persons MP.