Elections

Ofwono Opondo defeats Minister Gidudu in NRM Flag for Eastern Uganda Older Persons MP seat

By Our Reporter
Ofwono Opondo receiving his declaration results from NRM electoral commission chairman Dr. Tango Odoi.

The former Uganda Media Centre (UMC) Executive Director, Ofwono Opondo has been declared the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s flag bearer for the Eastern Uganda Older Persons Member of Parliament (MP) seat ahead of the 2026 elections.

Opondo emerged victorious in a closely watched contest, defeating the incumbent State Minister for Older Persons, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu in a tightly contested race during the ongoing NRM elections for special interest groups at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday.

According to results announced by NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, Opondo garnered 168 votes, surpassing Minister Gidudu’s 122 votes.

“On behalf of the NRM Electoral Commission, I declare Ofwono Opondo, having polled the highest number of votes, the NRM flag bearer for MP for older persons for Eastern Uganda,” Dr. Odoi said, formally confirming Opondo’s victory.

The win is seen as a major political upset, with Opondo, a well-known media strategist and former government spokesperson, outmaneuvering a sitting minister in a contest that drew significant attention across the region.

Opondo, who has previously held key positions in both government and media, is seen to use his mandate to amplify the voices of older persons in Parliament.

