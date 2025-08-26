From connectivity to community: MTN Uganda unveils inaugural 2024 sustainability report highlighting growth, green initiatives & social impact

MTN Uganda has today launched its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution from a telecommunications provider to a catalyst for sustainable national development.

The report contains achievements in environmental stewardship, digital and financial inclusion, building sustainable societies, and economic value creation, while also outlining MTN Uganda’s long-term ambition for 2030.

Speaking at the launch, Board Chairman Charles Mbire emphasised that sustainability lies at the heart of MTN Uganda’s long-term vision.

“This report is more than a set of numbers. It is a reflection of the lives we touch, the communities we uplift, and the future we are helping to build,” Mbire said.

He added, “As we grow, we remain committed to doing so responsibly; creating shared value for our stakeholders and for Uganda.”

CEO Sylvia Mulinge and BoU Governor Michael Atingi Ego.

The report highlights several milestones achieved in 2024. On environmental stewardship, renewable energy solutions were deployed across 538 base station sites, resulting in a 58.4% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, far exceeding the year’s targets. This transition contributes to cleaner air, healthier communities, and alignment with Uganda’s climate goals.

In digital and financial inclusion, MTN expanded its 4G coverage to 87.9% and grew 5G coverage from 0.3% to 15.3%. The fibre network increased from 12,072 kilometres in 2023 to 17,774 kilometres in 2024, while data subscribers rose from 8.2 million to 10 million. Through MTN MoMo, Shs158.6 billion in transactions were processed, serving 13.8 million subscribers, and Shs1.5 trillion in loans were extended to households and businesses, supporting access to credit and economic participation.

MTN Uganda’s commitment to building sustainable societies was reflected in its Shs4.6 billion investment in community projects. This is up from Shs4.4billion invested in the previous year. The MTN Foundation supported over 16,000 learners through 35 ICT Resource Centres, trained nearly 4,800 young people in digital literacy, and expanded outreach through the Internet Bus initiative. Workforce diversity also improved, with women representing 51% of employees and 38% of senior management positions.

Economic value creation was another key achievement. Local supplier spending increased to Shs980.2 billion, with 72% retained within Uganda, while spending with women-owned businesses nearly doubled to Shs73.6 billion. The company contributed Shs1.27 trillion in taxes and supported over 300,000 indirect jobs nationwide, translating business growth into tangible societal benefits.

CEO Sylvia Mulinge described the report as a reflection of MTN Uganda’s purpose-driven business model.

“True success is measured not only in financial performance but in the lives we touch, the environment we protect, and the opportunities we create for the next generation,” she said.

She added, “Our growth matters only if it creates meaningful benefits for the communities we serve. That is why sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.”

General Manager Corporate Services, Enid Edroma, added that the report demonstrates both progress and areas for improvement.

“We are proud of the milestones achieved, from expanding renewable energy to empowering thousands of youth with digital skills,” Edroma said.

He noted, “But sustainability is a continuous journey. This report helps us measure progress and hold ourselves accountable as we strive to deepen inclusion, reduce emissions further, and expand opportunities for all Ugandans.”

State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga, who presided as the chief guest, congratulated MTN Uganda on the milestone.

He commended the company for producing a report that, in his words, “goes beyond numbers, setting a standard of accountability and transparency that government would like to see across all sectors. It provides a mirror, showing where progress has been made and where more effort is still needed.”

MTN Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening environmental, social and governance standards, integrating sustainability metrics into executive performance, and adopting international reporting frameworks such as IFRS S1 and S2.

By 2030, the company aims to achieve integrated sustainability excellence while driving progress in line with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.