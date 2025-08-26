Adrien Kobusingye defeats Lydia Wanyoto in NRM National Women’s League Chairperson race

Adrien Kobusingye has been declared the new National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women’s League, defeating incumbent Lydia Wanyoto in a hotly contested internal party election.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi announced Kobusingye’s victory at Kololo Independence Grounds during the NRM Delegates Conference.

Kobusingye secured 1,838 votes, decisively beating her closest rival Faridah Kimbowa, who managed 670 votes. Incumbent Wanyoto, popularly known as “Big Sister,” along with Joverine Kyomukama Kalisa, trailed far behind, marking the end of Wanyoto’s controversial tenure at the helm of the women’s league.

The incumbent, Lydia Wanyoto pulled out of the race amidst voting.

Elected Adrien Kobusingye.

Kobusingye, who has built her reputation as a grassroots mobilizer and advocate for women’s economic empowerment, promised delegates a new chapter of leadership focused on inclusivity, accountability and reviving the relevance of the Women’s League in party structures. She has previously been active in district-level women’s organizations and is credited for organizing rural women into cooperatives that have gained access to NRM empowerment programs.

Kobusingye’s appeal resonates more with delegates than Wanyoto’s elite image which many accuse of being detached from the realities faced by women at the local level.

The NRM Women’s League is responsible for mobilizing women across the country and amplifying their voices in policy and governance. The election of Kobusingye is therefore seen as an opportunity to revitalize the league ahead of the 2026 general elections.