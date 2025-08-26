Housing Finance Bank & Pearl Marina Estates sign strategic MoU to expand access to affordable homeownership

Kampala, Uganda –August 26, 2025 – Housing Finance Bank (HFB) and Pearl Marina Estates have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that sets the stage for a transformative partnership aimed at redefining the real estate and housing finance experience for Ugandans.

John Baptiste Kaweesi, Head of Mortages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, addressing the media at the Head Office during the signing of the MOU with Pearl Marina Estate.

The strategic alliance will enable Housing Finance Bank to provide tailored mortgage financing solutions that make homeownership more accessible and affordable, while leveraging Pearl Marina Estates’ innovative approach to property development. The partnership is designed to unlock new opportunities in Uganda’s housing sector by combining financial expertise with cutting-edge real estate solutions.

Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony, Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, said: “At Housing Finance Bank, our purpose is financing a sustainable future for all. This partnership with Pearl Marina Estates aligns seamlessly with that vision by enabling sustainable homeownership and supporting real estate development across the country. Together, we are building a resilient ecosystem of professional real estate services, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive support from identifying the right property to structuring deals and accessing affordable financing.”

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework for innovation in housing finance, driven by data insights, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence. It reflects both organizations’ commitment to driving sector-wide transformation while delivering long-term value to clients and communities.

Pearl Marina Estates welcomed the collaboration, commending Housing Finance Bank for its leadership in advancing sustainable housing finance. The two organizations pledged to work closely to ensure seamless service delivery and maximize the benefits of this partnership.

At the same event, John Baptist Kaweesi, Head Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, remarked: “Uganda’s housing deficit, currently estimated at about 3 million units, presents both a challenge and an exciting opportunity. Through this partnership, we are positioned to bridge this gap by making mortgages more accessible and enabling more Ugandans to realize their dream of homeownership.”

“This is more than just a financial arrangement; it is a bold step towards shaping the future of real estate in Uganda,” Mr. Piyush Dixit the General Manager at Pearl Marina said. “We believe that by combining our strengths, we can accelerate growth, unlock synergies, and deliver meaningful impact to aspiring homeowners.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s housing finance landscape and underscores the critical role of collaboration in driving innovation and economic growth. Both institutions expressed confidence that the MOU will create lasting value, not only for their customers but also for the broader community.