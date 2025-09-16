Ssemujju Nganda: 2026 elections will be a reign of military terror

Opposition politician and Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has warned that the upcoming 2026 general elections will be characterized by what he described as “a reign of military terror” aimed at keeping President Yoweri Museveni in power.

Speaking during a press briefing, Ssemujju said opposition forces were preparing a united front to resist what he termed a “military expedition” against Ugandans.

“The 2026 elections are nothing but a reign of military terror on right-minded Ugandans,” he stated.

He added, “Our leadership held a press conference and key to note were points around the upcoming 2026 military operation to keep the senile dictator in power and the illegal detention and countrywide abductions.”

Ssemujju, speaking on behalf of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) revealed that the party will not front a presidential candidate but instead support a joint opposition contender.

“In the bid to counter the junta, the PFF shall not field a presidential candidate but will rally behind a joint presidential candidate who will run the FREEDOM CAMPAIGN to counter the military expedition,” he explained.

The MP announced the formation of a 28-member National Campaign Team to spearhead the opposition’s mobilization efforts. The team will be led by veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, who is also the founding figure of the PFF. According to Ssemujju, the team will traverse the country spreading what he termed “the freedom message.”

He expressed concern over what he called escalating lawlessness by state security agencies.

“We are deeply concerned about the lawlessness by the regime security agents who have since chosen the Amin methods of abducting Ugandans and the judiciary that is now an accomplice to such illegalities,” he said.

The opposition leader cited the disappearance of activist Sam Mugumya, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“The abduction of Sam Mugumya who the security operatives claim is not in their custody is an issue that should bother us as a country. The continued detention of our leader and Hajji Obeid plus all other political prisoners is a matter we must all rise up and detest in the strongest terms possible,” Ssemujju added.

The PFF, launched by Dr. Besigye in 2021, has consistently pushed for opposition unity and a citizen-driven movement to challenge what it calls the “militarized regime.” The group positions itself as a platform for galvanizing opposition parties, civil society actors, and the youth under a broad coalition aimed at regime change.

Ssemujju reiterated the PFF’s resolve, “The Freedom Party continues to provide room for a galvanized opposition to oust the dictator once and for all.”