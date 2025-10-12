NUP moves closer to rejoining IPOD as secretariat guides on formal procedures

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has taken a major step toward rejoining the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), revealing renewed interest in constructive political engagement after years of absence from the platform.

In a letter dated October 10, 2025, addressed to the NUP Secretary General, IPOD’s Executive Director, Dr. Lawrence Sserwambala Kabagabe, welcomed the party’s expressed desire to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), commending NUP for its commitment to strengthening Uganda’s multiparty democracy.

“IPOD appreciates your party’s intention to sign the Memorandum of Understanding and commends your party’s commitment to strengthening Uganda’s multiparty democracy through constructive political dialogue,” Dr. Kabagabe stated.

However, IPOD clarified that signing the MoU is not the first step in joining the organization. The letter drew NUP’s attention to Article 5.2.7 of the IPOD MoU, which requires any political party eligible to join to first express its interest in writing to the Secretary to Council.

“A political party eligible for joining IPOD shall express its interest in writing to the Secretary to Council, where a party is expected to state its intent to participate in the objectives, principles, and obligations of the organization,” the letter reads in part.

The secretariat explained that a formal expression of interest is the first legal and procedural step before the IPOD Council considers and approves a party’s application. Only after this approval can a new member formally sign the MoU and participate in IPOD programs.

“In line with this provision, the process of joining IPOD is distinct from simply signing the MoU. The formal expression of interest constitutes the first legal and procedural step, which then allows the IPOD Council to consider and approve the application,” Dr. Kabagabe added.

IPOD further advised NUP to submit a written Expression of Interest reaffirming its commitment to the objectives, principles, and values of IPOD, as well as its readiness to take part in the dialogue processes and institutional structures.

“Accordingly, NUP should submit a formal written Expression of Interest affirming the party’s commitment to the objectives, principles, and values of IPOD as outlined in the MoU and equally indicate readiness to participate in IPOD’s dialogue processes, programs, and institutional structures,” the secretariat directed.

Once NUP’s request is formally submitted, IPOD said it would be processed in accordance with the MoU and the legal framework under Section 20 of the PPOA (as amended), which governs inter-party collaboration.

“We reaffirm IPOD’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the advancement of peaceful, issue-based political engagement in Uganda. Your participation would enrich the platform’s diversity and strengthen collective efforts toward a more democratic and sustainable political environment,” Dr. Kabagabe noted.

NUP recently wrote to IPOD expressing readiness to sign the Memorandum of Understanding and resume participation in the dialogue platform after years of boycott, citing the need for genuine engagement among political actors. The party’s move marks a significant shift in its stance and could potentially reinvigorate dialogue among Uganda’s major political parties.