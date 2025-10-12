Gulu city to name major road after late motorsport star Rajiv Ruparelia

Gulu City Council has revealed plans to name one of its key roads after the late businessman and rally driver, Rajiv Ruparelia in appreciation of his contribution to sports tourism and community development in Uganda.

The decision was reached during a special council sitting on Saturday, following the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Rally which drew massive crowds to the northern city. The two-day rally, part of the 2025 National Rally Championship, was organized by the Central Motor Club (CMC) to celebrate Rajiv’s legacy after his untimely death in May this year.

According to Mayor Alfred Okwonga, the proposed “Rajiv Ruparelia Road” will be situated near Pece Stadium, one of the rally’s main venues. He said the city wanted to honor Rajiv’s enduring influence and the work of the Ruparelia Foundation in empowering youth and promoting social transformation.

“Rajiv had a passion for building communities through sport, and his energy brought excitement and opportunity to our city,” Okwonga said.

He added, “This road will stand as a lasting reminder of his vision and impact on northern Uganda.”

Rajiv’s father, Sudhir Ruparelia, expressed deep gratitude to the Gulu City Council for the heartfelt tribute, describing it as a meaningful way to preserve his son’s legacy.

“We are profoundly touched by this gesture,” Sudhir said.

He added, “Naming a road after Rajiv is a beautiful way to ensure that his spirit and contribution continue to inspire generations. We are thankful to the people of Gulu for keeping his memory alive.”

As part of the memorial activities, organizers also launched a community project involving tree planting and the drilling of a borehole in Gulu acts symbolizing Rajiv’s commitment to development and environmental conservation.

The council’s resolution will now be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government for endorsement. Once approved, the new road signage will officially be unveiled in a ceremony expected later this year.

The memorial rally covered 260.88 kilometers and featured stages such as Noblakes and Wobbly, as well as a Super Special Stage named after Rajiv Ruparelia. It was won by Hassan Alwi of IUEA, while Ronald Ssebuguzi and Aine Godfrey Kaguta (Sodo) finished second and third, respectively.