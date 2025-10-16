Col. Nakalema, Japanese envoy strengthen bilateral ties to boost investment in Uganda

The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema on Thursday met with Japan’s Ambassador to Uganda, Sasayama Takuya, and lauded Japan’s longstanding support towards Uganda’s economic growth, particularly in the infrastructure sector.

Ambassador Takuya was accompanied by First Secretary Hiroyuki Hayashi and Kan Yamamoto, the General Manager of Sumitomo Corporation, during a courtesy visit to SHIPU offices in Kampala.

Welcoming the delegation, Col. Nakalema emphasized President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s appreciation of Japan’s contribution to Uganda’s development and investment landscape.

“It is our honour to have you visit us this afternoon, and we are grateful that you are open to discussing how we can make Uganda even friendlier to Japanese investors,” Nakalema said.

She explained that SHIPU was established by President Museveni in May 2023 to accelerate government service delivery to investors and resolve bottlenecks that impede investment processes.

Nakalema praised Japan’s contribution to Uganda’s infrastructure, particularly the construction of the iconic Nile Bridge in Jinja.

“We thank the Government of Japan for the support towards the construction of the spectacular and modern bridge across the Nile in Jinja. In terms of business, I’m aware that in 2024, Uganda imported about USD 449.15 million worth of goods from Japan — a clear indication of the strong economic relations between our two nations,” she said.

She added that Uganda is committed to deepening economic ties with Japan through initiatives such as the Uganda National Day in Japan and participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Nakalema also briefed the delegation on the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP), an innovation by SHIPU designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in investment facilitation. The portal enables investors to access authentic information, make inquiries, verify documents, and receive timely feedback — reducing the risk of fraud and bureaucratic frustration.

“Meeting with the ambassador is instrumental in strengthening SHIPU’s coordination role across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to ensure that investors’ concerns are addressed without delay,” Nakalema said.

Ambassador Takuya commended Uganda’s commitment to investor protection and expressed his appreciation for the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

“This year is very significant for Japan and Uganda’s relationship,” he said, citing recent visits by Uganda’s Vice President and Prime Minister to Japan.

He added, “I have also visited the SHIPU to introduce more investors who can invest in Uganda.”

He pledged to promote awareness of SHIPU’s Electronic Investors Protection Portal among Japanese companies and to encourage more Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Uganda.

“The portal is very useful, and I will share this information with our business community,” Takuya said.