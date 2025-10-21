Mitchell Hall students summon Makerere University over silence on homosexuality activities

Students from Makerere University’s Mitchell Hall have petitioned the university administration, demanding a clear stand on homosexuality and accountability over an incident involving police conduct at the hall.

In a letter dated October 20, 2023, addressed to the Vice Chancellor and copied to the Minister of Education and Sports, the Inspector General of Police, and other relevant officials, the students stated that the university’s silence on the issue had created uncertainty among residents.

“We are concerned resident students of Mitchell Hall seeking urgent clarification on Makerere University’s official position regarding homosexuality,” the letter reads in part.

The letter adds, “It is evident that homosexuality is a sensitive matter that requires a clear and unambiguous stance to either allow or disallow its practice.”

The students said they highly condemn any attempts to allow homosexuality in any way, adding that they believe in God’s plan of man-to-woman only type of relationship.

They also expressed concern over what they described as “unprofessional conduct” by police officers during a recent incident at the hall, in which students allegedly identified and confronted a suspect who confessed to being gay.

“We have proof and bear witness to the uncalled-for behavior of the police where live bullets were fired at unarmed students,” the statement reads. “Such actions not only endanger lives but also undermine public trust in law enforcement and the university’s ability to provide a safe space for expression.”

The residents demanded accountability, calling for disciplinary action against the officers involved and investigations into the incident.

“How safe and secure can we be yet the suspects we’ve identified using our follow-up measures are being released by police even with no official statement back into the population?” the students asked.

They further urged the university to establish “immediate measures” to guarantee student safety in halls of residence and requested a written response within two working days.

“We as Mitchell Hall stand to champion against this vice. We request your immediate response within a maximum of two working days effective immediately,” students added.

By press time, Makerere University had not yet issued an official response to the concerns raised by the students.