Speaker Among launches Digital Learning Centre in Bukedea, urges schools to embrace technology

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has commissioned a digital learning facility at Kachumbala Primary School in Bukedea District, urging communities and schools to embrace technology as a key driver of education in the digital era.

The facility was established by Nkumba University under the Digitally Community-Centred Early Childhood Development Approach (DECEDA) with support from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Ministries of Education and Sports, including the ICT Ministry.

According to Among, the initiative seeks to bridge the learning gap between rural and urban schools by promoting inclusive and technology-driven education.

“This digital classroom, established by Nkumba University as part of the Digitally Community-Centred Early Childhood Development Approach (DECEDA), was made possible with support from UCC and the Ministries of Education and Sports, as well as ICT. This transformative initiative aims to promote inclusive and technology-driven early childhood education in underserved communities,” she said.

The Speaker encouraged learners to make full use of the digital classroom for research and academic enrichment, noting that technology has become an indispensable tool in modern education.

“I encouraged learners to take full advantage of the digital classroom for research purposes, enhancing their access to quality education and bridging the learning gap with more privileged schools,” she stated.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting digital transformation across all sectors, saying Uganda’s learners must be prepared for the realities of a technology-driven future.

“As a government, we will continue to promote the digital era across all sectors, including education, health, and business,” she said.

She added, “Our learners are no longer in the analogue age we once experienced; they are now in a digital world and should fully utilise technology for quality learning.”

She further requested the Uganda Communications Commission to provide additional computers to Kachumbala Primary School to enhance the facility’s capacity and support the project’s long-term goals.

“I requested that UCC provide additional computers to the school to complement the digital classroom and help achieve the project’s objectives,” Among noted.

The Speaker also lauded UCC for its continued efforts to promote ICT in education and called for the expansion of similar projects across the country.

“I want to express my gratitude to UCC for implementing government programs aimed at promoting ICT. Please continue these efforts to digitise schools throughout Uganda, ensuring our learners have access to quality education,” she said.

Among also commended teachers for resuming work after a recent strike and assured them that the government remains committed to addressing their concerns.

“I applauded the teachers for responding positively to our plea to end their strike and assured them that the government is committed to addressing their grievances comprehensively and promptly,” she said.

The digital learning facility is expected to benefit hundreds of learners in Bukedea District and serve as a model for integrating ICT in early education across rural Uganda.