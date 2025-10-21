URA shifted key offices to Pearl Tower One to enhance efficiency and offer free tax advisory services

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has moved several key departments to the newly opened RR Pearl Tower on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, in a bid to improve efficiency, enhance taxpayer services, and bring operations closer to clients in the city center.

According to Robert Kalumba, the URA Assistant Commissioner of Public and Corporate Affairs, the relocation is part of the Authority’s strategy to expand its service delivery capacity and accommodate its growing workforce.

“URA has grown to serve you better and faster,” Kalumba said.

He added, “This expansion responds to the growth of companies in sectors like oil and petroleum, which need specialized attention.”

The new offices at Pearl Tower will house major departments, including the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), the Public Sector and Medium Taxpayer Divisions and other specialized units such as Risk and Strategy and the Petroleum Division which will move in later phases.

Kalumba explained that the transition would be gradual to ensure uninterrupted services.

“First to move are the Large Taxpayer Offices, the Public Sector, and the Medium Taxpayer Division. Later, the Risk and Strategy Department and the Petroleum Division will follow,” he said.

“Our new offices at Pearl Tower will also house a Taxpayer Support Centre which will offer free advisory tax services such as filing tax returns and self-customs clearance. I urge taxpayers to take advantage of these services,” Kalumba said.

The expansion follows URA’s recent recruitment of over 1,000 new staff, mostly in the customs department, bringing its total workforce to more than 3,000 employees—up from about 2,000 five years ago. The URA Tower in Nakawa currently accommodates about 1,700 employees, leaving the rest to be housed at the new facility.

Kalumba dismissed social media reports claiming URA is paying Shs 18 billion annually in rent for the new offices, describing them as “false and misleading.”

“One of the biggest problems we face is fake news—and this is a prime example,” he said.

He further emphasized that the procurement of the new office space was transparent and followed the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Act.

“The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, following all PPDA rules and regulations,” he clarified.

Kalumba noted that by relocating some departments to the city center, URA aims to provide faster, more efficient, and client-centered services to taxpayers, in line with its ongoing digital transformation and modernization agenda.