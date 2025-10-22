Museveni mourns 46 victims of Kampala–Gulu Highway crash, gives shs5m to each bereaved family

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident along the Kampala–Gulu Highway that claimed 46 lives and has directed that Shs5 million be given to each bereaved family and Shs1 million to every injured survivor.

In a condolence message issued Wednesday afternoon, the President described the incident as a tragedy and extended sympathy to all affected families.

“I have learnt with sadness about the tragic accident that occurred this morning along the Kampala–Gulu highway, claiming many lives. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery,” President Museveni said.

He noted that the directive to support the victims will be implemented through the Office of the State House Comptroller.

“I have directed the State House Comptroller to give Shs5 million to each bereaved family and Shs1 million to the injured,” he added, urging all motorists and road users to take extra caution. “I urge all road users to exercise utmost caution to prevent such tragedies. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

Earlier in the day, police had initially reported 63 fatalities from the horrific crash at Kitaleeba Village along the Kampala–Gulu Highway, before revising the number downward after hospital verification.

In an official statement dated October 22, 2025, the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety confirmed that the total number of fatalities stands at 46.

“We confirm that the total number of fatalities resulting from the tragic fatal crash along the Kampala–Gulu Highway at Kitaleeba Village stands at 46, according to the latest update from the hospital,” said SP Michael Kanaunura, PRO Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

Police explained that some of the victims initially counted among the dead were later found alive but unconscious.

“At the time of the crash, several victims were found unconscious, and some may have been mistakenly included in the initial fatality count. We are working in close coordination with health and emergency services to ensure accurate and timely updates as the situation develops,” the statement added.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident which reportedly involved a passenger bus and a trailer. Rescue and medical teams have since evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals.