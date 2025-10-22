NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro nominated for Nakawa East MP seat despite being on remand

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro has been officially nominated to contest for the Nakawa East Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming 2026 General Election despite currently being held on remand at Luzira Prison.

Mufumbiro’s nomination papers were duly submitted to the Electoral Commission by his wife, acting on his behalf and Kampala Lord Mayor aspirant Ronald Balimwezo.

Mufumbiro has been in detention since early October after being charged with multiple offences, including incitement to commit an offence and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to the charge sheet issued by the Uganda Police and signed on October 21, 2025, Mufumbiro allegedly incited NUP supporters to commit an offence against security personnel.

“Waiswa Alex Mufumbiro on the 4th day of September, 2025, within Kampala City, incited National Unity Platform supporters to commit an offence against Uganda security personnel to wit murder,” reads part of the charge sheet signed by a magistrate and the officer preferring the charge.

The charge falls under Section 21(1) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128, which addresses incitement to commit an offence.

Besides the incitement charge, Mufumbiro is also facing allegations of illegal drilling and conspiracy to commit a felony, charges he has since denied. His legal team has described the accusations as politically motivated, arguing that they are intended to frustrate his parliamentary bid.

NUP officials have praised his resilience, saying his nomination symbolizes “a fight for democracy under difficult circumstances.”

“Even from prison, Waiswa continues to inspire many who believe in freedom, justice, and accountability. His nomination is a victory for the people of Nakawa East,” one NUP member told reporters.

Mufumbiro, a lawyer by profession and a prominent voice within NUP, has been a key figure in mobilizing urban youth and defending party leaders in legal and political battles.

His supporters in Nakawa East have vowed to continue campaigning in his absence, insisting that his detention will not deter their movement.

“This is a clear message that no amount of intimidation will stop the will of the people,” said Balimwezo after submitting the nomination papers.

The Electoral Commission confirmed receiving and approving Mufumbiro’s nomination, paving the way for his inclusion on the 2026 ballot.

Mufumbiro remains on remand at Luzira Prison as his legal team prepares for the next court appearance scheduled later this month.