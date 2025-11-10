Over 160,000 candidates begin UACE exams at 2844 centers

Over 166,000 candidates across Uganda have today begun writing their 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, which is the final phase of the national assessment calendar for the year.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), a total of 166,402 candidates are sitting for the exams across 2,844 examination centers nationwide. This represents a 14.6 percent increase from last year’s 141,996 candidates.

The UACE examinations, which officially began today, November 10, 2025, will run until December 5, 2025, under the theme “Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment.”

“The writing of papers for the 2025 UACE Examination starts today with candidates writing Theory of Government and Constitutional Development, History of Africa for the Arts candidates, and Physics Paper 1 for Science candidates,” UNEB stated in a joint press briefing with Police.

UNEB added, “In the afternoon, candidates will write Literature in English, Swahili, and Physics Paper 2.”

The board confirmed that examination materials were successfully distributed to all storage stations across the country in good time and without any major challenges. About 1,650 scouts and security personnel have been deployed to oversee the conduct of the exams.

Of the total candidates, 42,328 are government-sponsored under the Universal Post O-Level Education and Training program, while 124,074 are privately sponsored. The gender distribution shows 77,772 female candidates and 93,630 males.

UNEB also revealed that 521 candidates with special needs are sitting for the exams this year, with the board providing all necessary support. All the special needs candidates are offered an extra 45 minutes.

The board issued a stern warning to candidates, invigilators, and members of the public against engaging in or aiding examination malpractice.

“Once again, we would like to caution the public against involvement in any form of examination malpractice,” said UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer Jennifer Kalule Musamba.

Musumba added, “Anyone apprehended will be dealt with under the UNEB Act, CAP 259, which provides for a fine of up to 40 million shillings or imprisonment of up to ten years, or both.”

She added that those deployed to oversee the exams will be held personally liable should malpractice occur under their watch, as stipulated under Section 26 (1) (g) of the UNEB Act. Members of the public have also been encouraged to report any suspected malpractice through UNEB’s toll-free hotlines 0800 111 427 and 0800 211 077, with whistleblowers assured of protection.

The press briefing also reviewed the conduct of the recently concluded Primary Leaving Examinations and Uganda Certificate of Education exams. UNEB reported a smooth field conduct across the country, with PLE held from November 3 to 6, 2025, and UCE from October 10 to November 7, 2025. The board congratulated candidates on completing the two stages successfully, despite a few challenges in some areas.

“We had a few cases of hardship areas during the conduct of PLE in districts like Lira and Katakwi,” the statement noted.

The statement added, “In Lira, one of the routes, Itek Swamp, flooded, forcing our teams to transfer one of the schools, Agweng Modern Primary School, to another location. In Katakwi, eight schools were affected by heavy rains, but local authorities and the community worked together to ensure learners completed their exams.”

UNEB further disclosed that 55 suspects were arrested by Police in connection with malpractice during PLE. These cases mainly involved cutting of examination envelopes, attempted bribery of scouts, and teachers trying to provide external assistance to candidates.

In a separate incident, a head teacher in Kabale District, Kisheija Drake of Rwababa Primary School, was arrested for allegedly denying a duly registered pupil access to sit for PLE over a Shs70,000 charge meant for coaching. He was arraigned before Kabale Chief Magistrate’s Court on November 5, 2025, and granted bail. His case will come up for mention on December 16, 2025.

UNEB commended the Uganda Police Force and the Judiciary for their vigilance in ensuring examination integrity.

“We want to thank the Police and the Judicial officials for their vigilance,” Ms Kalule Musamba added.

The 2025 UACE examinations, which conclude the year’s national assessment cycle, follow the successful administration of PLE and UCE. The board has pledged to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the exercise.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the security and credibility of the examinations,” Ms Kalule Musamba said.