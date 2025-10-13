Over 400,000 candidates start UCE exams today

The 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations commenced today, with 432,159 candidates taking the national exams across the country, according to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

The examinations commenced following the nationwide briefing of candidates by head teachers at 4,308 examination centers, where they were guided through the rules, regulations and timetable instructions.

UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo said this year’s exams are being conducted under the theme “Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment.”

“The 2025 examinations have officially started with the briefing of candidates for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE). The candidates were taken through the instructions contained in the timetable, as well as the rules and regulations that guide conduct of the examinations,” the statement reads in part.

According to UNEB, the number of candidates sitting this year has grown significantly compared to 2024.

“A total of 432,159 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s UCE examination, compared to last year’s candidature of 379,748. This indicates a percentage increase of 12.1%. Of these, 52.7% are females while 47.3% are males,” UNEB revealed.

The Board also noted that 154,637 candidates (36%) are sponsored under the government’s Universal Secondary Education (USE) program, while 241,246 are privately sponsored. Additionally, 679 candidates are registered under Special Needs Education (SNE), with 190 support personnel deployed to assist them.

In light of ongoing threats of industrial action by teachers, UNEB called for restraint, appealing to educators to separate their grievances from the examination process.

“Over time, the Board has enjoyed a cordial working relationship with teachers, who are key stakeholders in the conduct of national examinations. The Board, however, requests that the teachers do not tag the supervision of national examinations to the industrial action,” Odongo said.

He added that most teachers engaged as chief scouts and invigilators had shown willingness to participate in the exams, and UNEB appreciates their cooperation.

UNEB has also intensified security around examination materials to curb malpractice and ensure integrity.

“Examination security remains a major concern of the Board, if we are to uphold the sanctity of our examinations. We once again call upon all stakeholders to seriously consider the security of the examinations and carry out their roles accordingly,” the statement reads.

The Board is working with security agencies and professional partners to safeguard examination papers, warning that anyone found engaging in malpractice will face severe penalties under the UNEB Act, CAP 259.

“Any person who gains or attempts to gain possession of any examination paper or material commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand currency points or imprisonment not exceeding ten years, or both,” UNEB warned.

Teachers, invigilators, or scouts who assist candidates to cheat will face up to five years in prison or fines of up to 1,000 currency points, according to Section 26 of the Act. UNEB also encouraged the public to report suspected malpractice through its toll-free line: 0800-211-077, assuring whistleblowers of full protection.

Call for Political Neutrality

The Board further cautioned all personnel involved in the examinations to avoid political activities during the examination period.

“The Board cautions all those contracted to participate in the conduct of the examinations to desist from active involvement in political campaigns. Political aspirants are also advised to avoid using school playgrounds for rallies during this period,” the statement reads.

A Word of Encouragement

In his concluding remarks, Odongo urged candidates to approach the exams with confidence and composure.

“The purpose of the examination is to assess the candidates’ level of achievement and not to fail the learners. This examination is not an end in itself—it is meant to align candidates to their career paths,” he said.

“Candidates should therefore approach the examination without panic, but follow the instructions, with confidence that the Lord who has brought them this far will enable them to effectively write and pass their examination.”

UNEB wished all candidates success as the 2025 UCE examination season officially gets underway across the country.