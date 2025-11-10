EC launches 2026 campaigns for MPs and local gov’t, clears over 83,000 candidates

The Electoral Commission has officially opened the 2026 Parliamentary and Local Government campaign season, setting the stage for candidates across Uganda to begin soliciting support ahead of the general elections.

According to the Commission’s Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, a total of 2,025 candidates have been nominated to compete for the 353 directly elected Parliamentary seats, while 640 candidates will contest for the 146 District and City Woman Representative positions.

In addition, 521 contenders have been cleared to run for District and City Chairperson roles.

“In total, 83,597 candidates are campaigning for 45,505 elective positions from President to Sub-County Councillor,”

Bukenya said in a statement released on Monday morning.

He added that the Commission expects a peaceful, fair, and well-organised campaign period leading up to the 2026 general elections, which will determine Uganda’s leadership at all administrative levels — from Parliament to district councils and municipal authorities.

Bukenya reminded candidates that campaigns must strictly be conducted between 7 am and 6 pm, urging all participants to respect the set timelines and regulations.

“Do not conduct campaigns on or in public roads, markets, schools or hospitals to avoid disrupting normal business,” he emphasized.

In a detailed message issued by the Electoral Commission on Monday, candidates were further reminded to uphold integrity, discipline, and respect throughout the campaign period.

“Candidates, their agents and supporters must desist from involvement in voter bribery both the giver and the ‘eater’ of bribes are culpable and can be subjected to fines or imprisonment or both on conviction,” the Commission warned.

The EC also cautioned against the use of language that promotes hatred or division based on tribe, ethnicity, region, or religion, urging all participants to maintain unity and harmony during the election season.

“Do not use social media to spread lies, propaganda, misinformation, disinformation, or fake news,” the statement added.

The Commission appealed to candidates and their supporters to be mindful of ongoing national activities, particularly the ongoing UACE examinations, and avoid excessive noise near schools.

It further called for mutual respect among political actors, saying, “A person who supports a candidate or party that you do not support is free to do so and should not be seen or treated as an enemy.”

The EC urged all participants to avoid violence, maintain peace and order, and remember that elections should not destabilize communities or the country.

“Let campaigns and elections come and go and leave the people, communities and the country stable, united, and progressing. Elections are not a do-or-die affair,” the Commission emphasized.

The Commission has also encouraged all contenders to focus on issue-based campaigns, adhere to the Electoral Commission Act and Public Order Management guidelines, and ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process ahead of the 2026 general elections.